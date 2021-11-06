on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur 6 a.m. NBCSN

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Premier League, West Ham United vs. Liverpool 8:30 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, Big East Championship: St. John’s vs. Georgetown 10:30 a.m. FS1

Women’s college, Big Ten Championship: Michigan at Rutgers 11 a.m. Big Ten

NWSL playoffs, NJ/NY Gotham FC at Chicago noon CBSSN

MLS, New York at Nashville 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Canadian Premier League, Pacific at Cavalry 12:30 p.m. FS2

Men’s college, Big Ten Tournament, Michigan St. at Penn St. 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Oregon St. at UCLA 1 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

MLS, Minnesota United at LA Galaxy 3 p.m. FS1

Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Atlético San Luis 5 p.m. FS2

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 12:30 p.m. FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Mexico City Grand Prix 9:30 a.m. ABC

NASCAR Cup Series Championship noon NBC

FOOTBALL

NFL, Denver at Dallas 10 a.m. FOX

NFL, L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia 1 p.m. CBS

NFL, Green Bay at Kansas City 1:25 p.m. FOX

NFL, Tennessee at L.A. Rams 5:20 p.m. NBC

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, World Finals: Unleash the Beast 10 a.m. CBSSN

GOLF

PGA Tour, World Wide Technology Championship 11 a.m. Golf

MONDAY

FOOTBALL

NFL, Chicago at Pittsburgh 5 p.m. ESPN

ACTION SPORTS

Pickleball, Major League Championship: Day 4 6 p.m. CBSSN

Listings are the most accurate available.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.