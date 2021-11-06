Sorry, an error occurred.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Start your day with our top stories in your inbox
Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sports on television
SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur 6 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, West Ham United vs. Liverpool 8:30 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, Big East Championship: St. John’s vs. Georgetown 10:30 a.m. FS1
Women’s college, Big Ten Championship: Michigan at Rutgers 11 a.m. Big Ten
NWSL playoffs, NJ/NY Gotham FC at Chicago noon CBSSN
MLS, New York at Nashville 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Canadian Premier League, Pacific at Cavalry 12:30 p.m. FS2
Men’s college, Big Ten Tournament, Michigan St. at Penn St. 1 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Oregon St. at UCLA 1 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
MLS, Minnesota United at LA Galaxy 3 p.m. FS1
Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Atlético San Luis 5 p.m. FS2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 12:30 p.m. FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Mexico City Grand Prix 9:30 a.m. ABC
NASCAR Cup Series Championship noon NBC
FOOTBALL
NFL, Denver at Dallas 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia 1 p.m. CBS
NFL, Green Bay at Kansas City 1:25 p.m. FOX
NFL, Tennessee at L.A. Rams 5:20 p.m. NBC
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, World Finals: Unleash the Beast 10 a.m. CBSSN
GOLF
PGA Tour, World Wide Technology Championship 11 a.m. Golf
MONDAY
NFL, Chicago at Pittsburgh 5 p.m. ESPN
ACTION SPORTS
Pickleball, Major League Championship: Day 4 6 p.m. CBSSN
Listings are the most accurate available.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
A compilation of the 12 top-voted pets from the voting contest from bendbulletin.com! The winning pets will be professionally photographed, laid out in a gorgeous 11 by 10 matte finish publication.
A portion of the proceeds from the calendar sales benefits the Humane Society of Central Oregon.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Unlimited digital access to all online contentDigital e-edition to your inbox every morning*Add Sunday print for FREE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.