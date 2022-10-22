Sports on television
SUNDAY
ACTION SPORTS
Pickleball, PPA DC Open. 9 a.m. CBSSN
Pickleball, PPA DC Open: Championship Sunday. 11 a.m. TENNIS
BASEBALL
MLB Playoffs, NLCS: San Diego at Philadelphia. 11:30 a.m. FS1
MLB Playoffs, ALCS: Houston at NY Yankees. 4 p.m. TBS
BASKETBALL
NBA, Portland at LA Lakers. 12:30 p.m. ROOT+
NBA, Washington at Cleveland. 4 p.m. NBATV
NBA, Phoenix at LA Clippers. 7 p.m. NBATV
FOOTBALL
NFL, Detroit at Dallas. 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Green Bay at Washington. 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, Seattle at LA Chargers. 1:25 p.m. FOX
NFL, Pittsburgh at Miami. 5:15 p.m. NBC
GOLF
PGA Tour, The CJ Cup in South Carolina, Final Round. 11:30 a.m. GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL, Seattle at Chicago. 11 a.m. ROOT
NHL, Anaheim at Detroit. 2 p.m. ESPN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 9:30 a.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, United States Grand Prix. 10:30 a.m. ABC
SOCCER
Premier League, Leeds United vs Fulham. 6 a.m. CNBC
Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City. 6 a.m. USA
Premier League, Tottenham vs Newcastle United. 8:30 a.m. USA
MLS Playoffs, New York City FC at Montreal. 10 a.m. ESPN
Women’s College, Rutgers at Michigan State. 11 a.m. BIG10
Women’s College, UCLA at Utah. 11 a.m. PAC12
Italian Serie A, AS Roma vs Napoli. 11:45 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s College, California at Oregon. noon PAC12OR
Men’s College, Wisconsin at Northwestern. 1 p.m. BIG10
Women’s College, Mississippi State at Vanderbilt. 1 p.m. SEC
NWSL Playoffs, Semifinal: San Diego at Portland. 2 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Stanford at UCLA. 3 p.m. PAC12
NWSL Playoffs, Semifinal: Kansas City at OL Reign. 4:30 p.m. CBSSN
MLS Playoffs, FC Dallas at Austin FC. 5 p.m. ESPN
Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs Pachuca. 6 p.m. FS1
MONDAY
MLB Playoffs, ALCS: Houston at NY Yankees (if nec). 1 p.m. TBS
MLB Playoffs, NLCS: Philadelphia at San Diego (if nec). 5 p.m. FS1
NBA, Orlando at New York. 4:30 p.m. NBATV
NBA, Denver at Portland. 7 p.m. ROOT/ROOT+, NBATV
NFL, Chicago at New England. 5 p.m. ESPN
NFL, MNF with Peyton and Eli: Chicago at New England. 5 p.m. ESPN2
College, East Lake Cup, First Round. noon GOLF
Premier League, West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth. noon USA
Source: Nielsen
