Sports on television
SUNDAY
ACTION SPORTS
Pickleball, PPA Dallas Championship Sunday. 10 a.m. TENNIS
Pickleball, Major League Pickleball: Pickle & Chill. 4:30 p.m. CBSSN
BASEBALL
MLB Playoffs, NY Yankees at Cleveland. 4 p.m. TBS
MLB Playoffs, San Diego at LA Dodgers (if nec). 6 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
Boys High School, Top Flight Invite, Showcase Game 1. noon ESPN2
Boys High School, Top Flight Invite, Showcase Game 2. 2 p.m. ESPN2
Boys High School, Top Flight Invite, Showcase Game 3. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Boys High School, Top Flight Invite, Championship. 6 p.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
NFL, Baltimore at NY Giants. 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Arizona at Seattle. 1 p.m. FOX
NFL, Buffalo at Kansas City. 1:25 p.m. CBS
NFL, Dallas at Philadelphia. 5:15 p.m. NBC
GOLF
PGA Tour Champions, SAS Championship, Final Round. 11 a.m. GOLF
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 10 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races. 12:30 p.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Las Vegas. 11:30 a.m. NBC
RODEO
PBR Team Series, PBR Ridge Rider Days. 2 p.m. CBSSN
SOCCER
Premier League, Manchester United vs Newcastle United. 6 a.m. USA
Premier League, Liverpool vs Manchester City. 8:30 a.m. USA
Italian Serie A, Napoli vs Bologna. 9 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s College, Arkansas at Alabama. 9 a.m. SEC
Women’s College, Florida at Kentucky. 10 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s College, Purdue at Indiana. 11 a.m. BIG10
MLS Playoffs, Real Salt Lake at Austin. noon ABC
Women’s College, Baylor at West Virginia. noon ESPNU
MLS Playoffs, Orlando City at Montreal. 5 p.m. ESPN
Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs Toluca. 5 p.m. FS2
NWSL Playoffs, Chicago at San Diego. 7 p.m. CBSSN
U-17 Women’s World Cup, New Zealand vs Germany. 3:50 a.m. (Mon) FS2
MONDAY
MLB Playoffs, Cleveland at NY Yankees (if nec). 4:30 p.m. TBS
NFL, Denver at LA Chargers. 5 p.m. ESPN
HOCKEY
NHL, Carolina at Seattle. 7 p.m. ROOT/ROOT+
U-17 Women’s World Cup, United States vs Morocco. 7:20 a.m. FS2
MLS Playoffs, Inter Miami CF at New York City FC. 4 p.m. FS1
MLS Playoffs, Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas. 6:30 p.m. FS1
U-17 Women’s World Cup, Colombia vs Mexico. 3:50 a.m. (Tue) FS2
Source: Nielsen
