Sports on television
SUNDAY
ACTION SPORTS
Pickleball, PPA Las Vegas Championship Sunday. 10 a.m. TENNIS
BASEBALL
MLB Playoffs, San Diego at New York Mets (if nec). 4:30 p.m. ESPN
MLB Playoffs, Philadelphia at St. Louis Cardinals (if nec). 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
BASKETBALL
NBA Preseason, Chicago at Toronto. 3 p.m. NBATV
NBA Preseason, Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State. 5:30 p.m. NBATV
FOOTBALL
NFL, New York Giants vs Green Bay. 6:30 a.m. NFL
NFL, Seattle at New Orleans. 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, San Francisco at Carolina. 1:05 p.m. CBS
NFL, Dallas at Los Angeles Rams. 1:25 p.m. FOX
NFL, Cincinnati at Baltimore. 5:15 p.m. NBC
GOLF
PGA Tour Champions, FURYK & FRIENDS, Final Round. 11 a.m. GOLF
PGA Junior League Championship. 1 p.m. ESPNU
PGA Tour, Shriners Children’s Open, Final Round. 2 p.m. GOLF
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 9:30 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races. 11:30 a.m. FS2
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series. 2 p.m. CNBC
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, Charlotte (NC). 11 a.m. NBC
SOCCER
Premier League, West Ham United vs Fulham. 6 a.m. CNBC
Premier League, Crystal Palace vs Leeds United. 6 a.m. USA
Premier League, Arsenal vs Liverpool. 8:30 a.m. USA
Women’s College, Michigan at Michigan State. 9 a.m. BIG10
Women’s College, Florida State at Notre Dame. 9 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s College, Iowa at Minnesota. 11 a.m. BIG10
Women’s College, Texas A&M at Ole Miss. 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s College, Florida at Missouri. 11 a.m. SEC
Premier League, Everton vs Manchester United. 11 a.m. USA
MLS, Columbus at Orlando City. 11:30 a.m. FS1
Women’s College, Indiana at Rutgers. noon ESPN2
Men’s College, Stanford at Oregon State. noon PAC12
Women’s College, Tennessee at Georgia. 1 p.m. SEC
MLS, Portland at Real Salt Lake. 2 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s College, Arizona at UCLA. 2 p.m. PAC12
MONDAY
NBA Preseason, Philadelphia at Cleveland. 4 p.m. NBATV
CFL, Ottawa at Montreal. 10 a.m. ESPN2
NFL, Las Vegas at Kansas City. 5 p.m. ESPN
College, Jackson T. Stephens Cup, First Round. 1 p.m. GOLF
Premier League, Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa. noon USA
U-17 Women’s World Cup, Morocco vs Brazil. 3:50 a.m. (Tue) FS2
