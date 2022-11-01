Sports on television
WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
World Series, Game 4: Houston at Philadelphia. 5 p.m. FOX
BASKETBALL
NBA, Boston at Cleveland. 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Westminster (UT) at Utah. 5 p.m. PAC12
NBA, Memphis at Portland. 7 p.m. ROOT/ROOT+, ESPN
NBA in Stephen A’s World, Memphis at Portland. 7 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Concordia-Irvine at UCLA. 7 p.m. PAC12
FOOTBALL
College, Western Michigan at Bowling Green. 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, Central Michigan at Northern Illinois. 4 p.m. ESPNU
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Japan Classic, First Round. 8 p.m. GOLF
Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific, First Round. 11 p.m. GOLF
Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, First Round. 4 a.m. (Thu) GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL, Pittsburgh at Buffalo. 4:30 p.m. TNT
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 10 a.m. FS2
Oaks Day. 10 p.m. FS2
SOCCER
Women’s College, Gonzaga at Santa Clara. 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
THURSDAY
World Series, Game 5: Houston at Philadelphia. 5 p.m. FOX
NBA, Denver at Oklahoma City. 5 p.m. NBATV
College, Texas-El Paso at Rice. 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina. 4:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State. 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
High School, Jenks (OK) at Bixby (OK). 5 p.m. ESPN2
NFL, Philadelphia at Houston. 5:15 p.m. Amazon Prime
PGA Tour, World Wide Technology Championship, First Round. noon GOLF
LPGA Tour, Japan Classic, Second Round. 8 p.m. GOLF
Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific, Second Round. 11 p.m. GOLF
Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Second Round. 4 a.m. ( Fri) GOLF
NHL, Seattle at Minnesota. 5 p.m. ROOT/ROOT+
Women’s Big Ten Semifinal, Michigan State vs Nebraska. 11 a.m. BIG10
Women’s Big Ten Semifinal, Penn State vs Northwestern. 1:30 p.m. BIG10
Women’s SEC Semifinal. 3 p.m. SEC
Women’s SEC Semifinal, TBD vs South Carolina. 5:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, San Diego State at Oregon State. 6 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, UCLA at Washington. 8 p.m. PAC12
Source: Nielsen
