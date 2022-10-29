Sports on television
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
Men’s College, Missouri Western State at Kentucky. 4 p.m. SEC
NBA, Minnesota at San Antonio. 4 p.m. NBATV
FIGURE SKATING
ISU Grand Prix, Skate Canada. 9 a.m. NBC
FOOTBALL
NFL, Las Vegas at New Orleans. 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Chicago at Dallas. 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, New York Giants at Seattle. 1:25 p.m. FOX
NFL, Green Bay at Buffalo. 5:15 p.m. NBC
GOLF
DP World Tour, Portugal Masters, Final Round. 5 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship, Final Round. 10:30 a.m. GOLF
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 9:30 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races. 11 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races. 2 p.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Martinsville (VA). 11 a.m. NBC
Formula 1, Mexico Grand Prix. 12:55 p.m. ESPN
NHRA, Nevada Nationals. 2 p.m. FS1
SOCCER
Premier League, Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest. 7 a.m. USA
U-17 Women’s World Cup Final, Colombia vs Spain. 7:18 a.m. FS2
Men’s College, Princeton at Brown. 9 a.m. ESPNU
Premier League, Manchester United vs West Ham United. 9 a.m. USA
Men’s College, Maryland at Indiana. 10 a.m. BIG10
Women’s College, Brown at Pennsylvania. 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s SEC Tournament, Ole Miss vs LSU. 11 a.m. SEC
FA Women’s Super League, Arsenal vs West Ham United. 11:30 a.m. CBSSN
MLS Conference Final, Austin FC at Los Angeles FC. noon ABC
Women’s College, Washington State at USC. noon PAC12
Men’s College, Oregon State at California. noon PAC12OR
Women’s Big Ten Tournament, Minnesota at Michigan State. 1 p.m. BIG10
Women’s SEC Tournament, Texas A&M vs Mississippi State. 1:30 p.m. SEC
Women’s College, Washington at UCLA. 2 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Washington at Stanford. 4 p.m. PAC12
MLS Conference Final, New York City FC at Philadelphia. 5 p.m. FS1
MONDAY
BASEBALL
World Series, Game 3: Houston at Philadelphia. 5 p.m. FOX
NBA, Indiana at Brooklyn. 4:30 p.m. NBATV
NFL, Cincinnati at Cleveland. 5 p.m. ESPN
NFL, Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli:
Cincinnati at Cleveland. 5 p.m. ESPN2
Horse Racing, Melbourne Cup. 7:30 p.m. FS2
Source: Nielsen
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
— Jenny Smithers, Bend SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTERS
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Start your day with our top stories in your inbox
Unlimited digital access to all online content*Add Sunday print for FREE
Sorry, an error occurred.
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.