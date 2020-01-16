





FRIDAY

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Tournament of Champions 9 a.m. Golf

Latin America Amateur Championship noon ESPN2

PGA Tour, The American Express noon Golf

Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai 4 p.m. Golf

Asian Tour, SMBC Singapore Open 10 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 12:30 a.m. Golf

SOCCER

Germany, FC Schalke 04 vs. Borussia Muenchengladbach 11:30 a.m. FS2

England, Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

HOCKEY

College, Notre Dame at Ohio St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

College, Michigan St. at Wisconsin 6 p.m. ESPNU

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Marquette at Butler 3:30 p.m. FS2

NBA, Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Dayton at St. Louis 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Furman at Wofford 4 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Michigan St. 4 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Utah at Colorado 5:30 p.m. Pac-12

Girls high school, Redmond at Ridgeview 6 p.m. COTV

Men’s college, Michigan at Iowa 6 p.m. FS1

NBA, Portland at Dallas 6:30 p.m. ESPN, NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Women’s college, California at Oregon St. 7 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

Women’s college, UCLA at USC 7:30 p.m. Pac-12

Boys high school, Redmond at Ridgeview 8 p.m. COTV

TENNIS

ATP, Adelaide 11:30 p.m. Tennis







SATURDAY Highlights

SOCCER

Germany, FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund 6:30 a.m. FS1

England, Arsenal vs. Sheffield United 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

England, Newcastle United vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC

Germany, RB Leipzig vs. 1. FC Union Berlin 9:30 a.m. FS2

Mexico, Monterrey vs. Morelia 3 p.m. FS2

Italy, AC Milan vs. Udinese 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Seton Hall at St. John’s 9 a.m. Fox

Men’s college, North Carolina at Pittsburgh 9 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Baylor at Oklahoma St. 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Ohio St. at Penn St. 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Syracuse at Virginia Tech 9 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Connecticut at Villanova 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, La Salle at Rhode Island 9:30 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, South Carolina at Texas A&M 10 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Auburn at Florida 10:30 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Kansas at Texas 11 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Purdue at Maryland 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, West Virginia at Kansas St. 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Clemson at NC State 11 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Marquette at Georgetown 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Colorado at Arizona 11:30 a.m. Fox

Men’s college, Richmond at George Mason 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

NBA, L.A. Clippers at New Orleans 12:30 p.m. ABC

Men’s college, Missouri at Alabama 12:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Oregon at Washington 12:45 p.m. CBS; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Men’s college, Kentucky at Arkansas 1 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Houston at Wichita St. 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Iowa St. at Texas Tech 1 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Oregon St. at Washington St. 1 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

Men’s college, Colorado St. at Air Force 1 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Providence at Creighton 1:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, George Washington at UMass 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Northwestern at Illinois 2 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Louisville at Duke 3 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Northern Iowa at Bradley 3 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, South Florida at UCF 3 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Tennessee at Vanderbilt 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Stanford at USC 3:30 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Indiana at Nebraska 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, LSU at Ole Miss 5 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Temple at SMU 5 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, West Virginia at Baylor 5 p.m. FS1

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Houston 5:30 p.m. ABC

Men’s college, Georgia at Mississippi St. 5:30 p.m. SEC

NBA, Portland at Oklahoma City 6 p.m. NBCSNW

Men’s college, Utah at Arizona St. 6 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, BYU at Gonzaga 7 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Utah St. at Boise St. 7 p.m. ESPNU

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Tournament of Champions noon NBC

PGA Tour, The American Express noon Golf

FOOTBALL

College, East-West Shrine Game noon NFL

College, NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, American vs. National 4 p.m. NFL

BOXING

PBC Fight Night, Julian Williams vs. Jeison Rosario 5 p.m. Fox

Eleider Alvarez vs. Michael Seals 7 p.m. ESPN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.