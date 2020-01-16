FRIDAY
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Tournament of Champions 9 a.m. Golf
Latin America Amateur Championship noon ESPN2
PGA Tour, The American Express noon Golf
Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai 4 p.m. Golf
Asian Tour, SMBC Singapore Open 10 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 12:30 a.m. Golf
SOCCER
Germany, FC Schalke 04 vs. Borussia Muenchengladbach 11:30 a.m. FS2
England, Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
HOCKEY
College, Notre Dame at Ohio St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
College, Michigan St. at Wisconsin 6 p.m. ESPNU
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Marquette at Butler 3:30 p.m. FS2
NBA, Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Dayton at St. Louis 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Furman at Wofford 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Wisconsin at Michigan St. 4 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Utah at Colorado 5:30 p.m. Pac-12
Girls high school, Redmond at Ridgeview 6 p.m. COTV
Men’s college, Michigan at Iowa 6 p.m. FS1
NBA, Portland at Dallas 6:30 p.m. ESPN, NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Women’s college, California at Oregon St. 7 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
Women’s college, UCLA at USC 7:30 p.m. Pac-12
Boys high school, Redmond at Ridgeview 8 p.m. COTV
TENNIS
ATP, Adelaide 11:30 p.m. Tennis
SATURDAY Highlights
SOCCER
Germany, FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund 6:30 a.m. FS1
England, Arsenal vs. Sheffield United 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
England, Newcastle United vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC
Germany, RB Leipzig vs. 1. FC Union Berlin 9:30 a.m. FS2
Mexico, Monterrey vs. Morelia 3 p.m. FS2
Italy, AC Milan vs. Udinese 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Seton Hall at St. John’s 9 a.m. Fox
Men’s college, North Carolina at Pittsburgh 9 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Baylor at Oklahoma St. 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Ohio St. at Penn St. 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Syracuse at Virginia Tech 9 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Connecticut at Villanova 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, La Salle at Rhode Island 9:30 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, South Carolina at Texas A&M 10 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Auburn at Florida 10:30 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Kansas at Texas 11 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Purdue at Maryland 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, West Virginia at Kansas St. 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Clemson at NC State 11 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Marquette at Georgetown 11 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Colorado at Arizona 11:30 a.m. Fox
Men’s college, Richmond at George Mason 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
NBA, L.A. Clippers at New Orleans 12:30 p.m. ABC
Men’s college, Missouri at Alabama 12:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Oregon at Washington 12:45 p.m. CBS; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Men’s college, Kentucky at Arkansas 1 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Houston at Wichita St. 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Iowa St. at Texas Tech 1 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Oregon St. at Washington St. 1 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Men’s college, Colorado St. at Air Force 1 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Providence at Creighton 1:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, George Washington at UMass 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Northwestern at Illinois 2 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Louisville at Duke 3 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Northern Iowa at Bradley 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, South Florida at UCF 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Tennessee at Vanderbilt 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Stanford at USC 3:30 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Indiana at Nebraska 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, LSU at Ole Miss 5 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Temple at SMU 5 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, West Virginia at Baylor 5 p.m. FS1
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Houston 5:30 p.m. ABC
Men’s college, Georgia at Mississippi St. 5:30 p.m. SEC
NBA, Portland at Oklahoma City 6 p.m. NBCSNW
Men’s college, Utah at Arizona St. 6 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, BYU at Gonzaga 7 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Utah St. at Boise St. 7 p.m. ESPNU
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Tournament of Champions noon NBC
PGA Tour, The American Express noon Golf
FOOTBALL
College, East-West Shrine Game noon NFL
College, NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, American vs. National 4 p.m. NFL
BOXING
PBC Fight Night, Julian Williams vs. Jeison Rosario 5 p.m. Fox
Eleider Alvarez vs. Michael Seals 7 p.m. ESPN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
