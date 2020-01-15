THURSDAY

GOLF Time TV/Radio

LPGA Tour, Tournament of Champions 9 a.m. Golf

Latin America Amateur Championship noon ESPN2

PGA Tour, The American Express noon Golf

Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai 4 p.m. Golf

Asian Tour, Singapore Open 7 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship midnight Golf

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Ohio St. at Michigan St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Texas A&M at Kentucky 3:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Cincinnati at Memphis 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Charleston Southern at Campbell 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Nebraska at Maryland 5 p.m. Big Ten

NBA, Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks 5 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Utah at Arizona 5:30 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, South Carolina at Missouri 5:30 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Stanford at Oregon 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Colorado at Arizona St. 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Eastern Kentucky at Belmont 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine 6 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Oregon at Washington St. 6 p.m. FS1; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Men’s college, California at USC 7:30 p.m. Pac-12

NBA, Denver at Golden State 7:30 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Santa Clara at Gonzaga 8 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Oregon St. at Washington 8 p.m. FS1

HOCKEY

NHL, Tampa Bay at Minnesota 5 p.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP, Adelaide; WTA, Adelaide/Hobart midnight Tennis

ATP, Adelaide; WTA, Adelaide/Hobart 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis



FRIDAY

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Tournament of Champions 9 a.m. Golf

Latin America Amateur Championship noon ESPN2

PGA Tour, The American Express noon Golf

Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai 4 p.m. Golf

Asian Tour, SMBC Singapore Open 10 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 12:30 a.m. Golf

SOCCER

Germany, FC Schalke 04 vs. Borussia Muenchengladbach 11:30 a.m. FS2

England, Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

HOCKEY

College, Notre Dame at Ohio St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

College, Michigan St. at Wisconsin 6 p.m. ESPNU

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Marquette at Butler 3:30 p.m. FS2

NBA, Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Dayton at St. Louis 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Furman at Wofford 4 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Michigan St. 4 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Utah at Colorado 5:30 p.m. Pac-12

Girls high school, Redmond at Ridgeview 6 p.m. COTV

Men’s college, Michigan at Iowa 6 p.m. FS1

NBA, Portland at Dallas 6:30 p.m. ESPN, NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Women’s college, California at Oregon St. 7 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

Women’s college, UCLA at USC 7:30 p.m. Pac-12

Boys high school, Redmond at Ridgeview 8 p.m. COTV

TENNIS

ATP, Adelaide 11:30 p.m. Tennis

