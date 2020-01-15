THURSDAY
GOLF Time TV/Radio
LPGA Tour, Tournament of Champions 9 a.m. Golf
Latin America Amateur Championship noon ESPN2
PGA Tour, The American Express noon Golf
Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai 4 p.m. Golf
Asian Tour, Singapore Open 7 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship midnight Golf
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Ohio St. at Michigan St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Texas A&M at Kentucky 3:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Cincinnati at Memphis 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Charleston Southern at Campbell 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Nebraska at Maryland 5 p.m. Big Ten
NBA, Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks 5 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Utah at Arizona 5:30 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, South Carolina at Missouri 5:30 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Stanford at Oregon 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Colorado at Arizona St. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Eastern Kentucky at Belmont 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine 6 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Oregon at Washington St. 6 p.m. FS1; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Men’s college, California at USC 7:30 p.m. Pac-12
NBA, Denver at Golden State 7:30 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Santa Clara at Gonzaga 8 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Oregon St. at Washington 8 p.m. FS1
HOCKEY
NHL, Tampa Bay at Minnesota 5 p.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP, Adelaide; WTA, Adelaide/Hobart midnight Tennis
ATP, Adelaide; WTA, Adelaide/Hobart 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis
FRIDAY
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Tournament of Champions 9 a.m. Golf
Latin America Amateur Championship noon ESPN2
PGA Tour, The American Express noon Golf
Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai 4 p.m. Golf
Asian Tour, SMBC Singapore Open 10 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 12:30 a.m. Golf
SOCCER
Germany, FC Schalke 04 vs. Borussia Muenchengladbach 11:30 a.m. FS2
England, Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
HOCKEY
College, Notre Dame at Ohio St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
College, Michigan St. at Wisconsin 6 p.m. ESPNU
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Marquette at Butler 3:30 p.m. FS2
NBA, Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Dayton at St. Louis 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Furman at Wofford 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Wisconsin at Michigan St. 4 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Utah at Colorado 5:30 p.m. Pac-12
Girls high school, Redmond at Ridgeview 6 p.m. COTV
Men’s college, Michigan at Iowa 6 p.m. FS1
NBA, Portland at Dallas 6:30 p.m. ESPN, NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Women’s college, California at Oregon St. 7 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
Women’s college, UCLA at USC 7:30 p.m. Pac-12
Boys high school, Redmond at Ridgeview 8 p.m. COTV
TENNIS
ATP, Adelaide 11:30 p.m. Tennis
