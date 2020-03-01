COMMUNITY SPORTS
Volleyball camp offered in Bend — North Pacific Juniors will host a spring break volleyball camp March 23 and March 25 at Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St. The camp is for ages 14 and under and runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $115. For more information contact Courtney Shaffer at courtneyshaffer@npjvolleyball.org or 503-949-6405.
SOCCER
Timbers fall in MLS opener — Kevin Molino scored two goals and Minnesota United beat the Portland Timbers 3-1 on Sunday night in the season opener for both teams. Molino's first goal in the 51st minute came after a scoreless first half. Luis Amarilla's header put the Loons ahead 2-1 in the 76th minute before Molino's second goal some two minutes later. Diego Valeri scored on a penalty kick for the Timbers. Yimmi Chara had a left-footed attempt in the 30th minute that was easily stopped by Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler Miller. Minnesota finally broke through early in the second half when Timbers goalie Clark came out for the ball but Molino picked it up and popped it easily into the goal. Portland drew even some five minutes later on Valeri's penalty kick. Amarilla headed in a cross from Ethan Finlay to give the Loons the lead. Molino scored his second in the 78th minute, also off a Finlay assist, stunning the home crowd at Providence Park.
TRACK AND FIELD
Former USATF president dies at 69 — Former USA Track and Field president Bill Roe has died. The USATF said Roe died Saturday. He was 69. Roe served as president of the organization for two terms from 2000 to 2008 and was a founding member of the organization’s board of directors. “Bill Roe was a dedicated loyal advocate for and an integral part of our sport,” USATF CEO Max Siegel said in a statement. “His knowledge and kindness will be missed by everyone he knew in his nearly 50 years of service. Bill Roe is irreplaceable.” Along with his service to USATF, Roe worked as a coach, meet director and official at various levels of track and field. He was a distance coach at Western Washington University and served as an international team leader or coach nine times in his career.
HORSE RACING
Horse dies at California track — A ninth horse has died at Santa Anita since late December after being injured in a turf race. Chosen Vessel broke his left front ankle in the $59,000 race on Saturday. He was pulled up by jockey Edwin Maldonado as he approached the far turn in the 1 1/8-mile race. The 5-year-old gelding trained by Craig Dollase was taken to the track's equine hospital for diagnostics and X-rays. According to an incident report from the track, the tests revealed it was an unrecoverable injury and the attending veterinarian recommended the horse be euthanized. It was the fourth fatality on the track's turf course and ninth overall since the training and racing season began on Dec. 26. There have been no deaths in races on the main dirt track since the season began. Two deaths have occurred on the dirt during training hours and another three on the training track.
