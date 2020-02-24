BASKETBALL
Street in front of Miami Heat arena named Dwyane Wade Boulevard — The building may no longer be his business home, but it will forever be his address. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Monday announced that Northeast 7th Street, which runs perpendicular to the front of AmericanAirlines Arena, will now be called Dwyane Wade Boulevard. “To my great honor, on the weekend of commemoration and retirement of Dwyane Wade’s jersey, when I handed him the key to the city, to name, as of today, Dwyane Wade Boulevard — 7th Street and Biscayne Boulevard — on behalf of the greatest athlete in the history of South Florida,” Suarez said in a video posted on his social media. “I can’t wait to share this honor with him and his family. And I’m thankful to the City of Miami commissioners who unanimously supported by resolution.” Wade was honored for three days at the Miami Heat’s arena over the weekend, including the raising of his iconic No. 3 to the rafters at halftime of Saturday night’s victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
FOOTBALL
Cowboys put free-agent plans on hold because of CBA deal — Stephen Jones continues to play the waiting game — just like every other NFL team executive. Until they get answers, nobody is ready to move. While the Dallas executive vice president made it clear Monday he wants a long-term commitment with quarterback Dak Prescott, intends to re-sign receiver Amari Cooper and hopes to bring back cornerback Byron Jones all before they become free agents, the uncertainty over next season’s league rules has essentially put everything on hold. “We’re going to have some challenges. And certainly with Dak and Amari and that’s going to shrink (cap space) in a hurry,” Jones said. “It’s going to be something that we’re going to have see if there’s a CBA or if there’s not a CBA. If there’s not a CBA, things will get a lot tougher because of the rules.” Last week, NFL owners approved the proposed new deal but the NFLPA’s executive committee voted 6-5 not to recommend it.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Republicans to honor girls suing over transgender policy — Connecticut Republicans will honor three high school runners who are suing to block a policy that allows transgender athletes to compete in girls sports, the party chairman said Monday. Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith and Selina Soule will be given the party’s Courage Award at a fundraising event recognizing women in leadership roles on March 25, state party Chairman J.R. Romano said. The girls filed a lawsuit earlier this month against several school boards and the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, which allows athletes to compete as the gender with which they identify. The lawsuit argues the transgender girls have an unfair physical advantage. The CIAC says its policy complies with state law. The two transgender athletes currently competing in high school track have asked to become defendants in the lawsuit, arguing their successes on the track have come as a result of hard work and are well within the range of high school track times for non-transgender girls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.