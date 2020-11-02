FOOTBALL
Mississippi's Thomas airlifted to hospital after injury — Mississippi freshman Damarcus Thomas was injured in practice Monday and had to be taken by helicopter to a hospital in Memphis after initially being unable to move. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Thomas initially didn't have “any feeling in his entire body.” Assistant athletic director for sports medicine Pat Jernigan later said Thomas had regained movement in all his extremities and that doctors are optimistic. He said Thomas's family was called from the practice field. The freshman tight end from Whatley, Alabama, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and then airlifted to Memphis Regional Hospital. Kiffin didn't specify how the injury occurred but said that Thomas took a hit. He said he hadn't been around that kind of injury situation personally.
Garoppolo, Kittle out indefinitely for 49ers — The San Francisco 49ers will be without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and All-Pro tight end George Kittle for an extended period of time after they got hurt against Seattle. A person familiar with the injuries said Monday on condition of anonymity that Garoppolo’s ankle injury and Kittle’s foot injury will sideline them indefinitely. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced their status. ESPN first reported the severity of the injuries, saying Garoppolo will miss at least six weeks with a high ankle sprain and Kittle will be out eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot.
SEC fines Florida's Mullen $25K for role in brawl vs. Mizzou — Florida coach Dan Mullen did more to inflame than extinguish a tense situation against Missouri, drawing a public reprimand and a hefty fine. The Southeastern Conference docked Mullen $25,000 on Monday for his role in a benches-clearing brawl against the Tigers on Saturday night. The league also issued half-game suspensions for Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey, offensive lineman Dylan Spencer and defensive lineman Markell Utsey. Each of them will sit out the first half of Missouri’s next game, against No. 5 Georgia on Nov. 14. Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell, both ejected from the game for fighting, will be suspended for the first half against the Bulldogs next week in Jacksonville. NCAA fighting rules mandate an automatic half-game suspension for the ensuing game. Missouri linebacker Tre Williams was ejected for a flagrant unsportsmanlike conduct foul and will not be punished further.
Herb Adderley, star cornerback with 6 NFL titles, dies at 81 — Herb Adderley, the Hall of Fame cornerback who joined the NFL as a running back and became part of a record six championship teams with the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, has died. He was 81. His death was confirmed by the Packers on Friday, with no details given. Nasir Adderley, a safety for the Los Angeles Chargers, tweeted that his cousin was a "unique soul who has had such an incredible influence on my life.” Herb Adderley played in four of the first six Super Bowls and won five NFL championships with Green Bay and one with Dallas during his 12-year career. But he was always a Packer at heart. “I’m the only man with a Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl ring who doesn’t wear it. I’m a Green Bay Packer,” Adderley said in the book “Distant Replay,” a memoir by former Packers teammate Jerry Kramer. Along with former teammates Fuzzy Thurston and Forrest Gregg, Adderley is one of four players in pro football history to play on six championship teams. Tom Brady is the other. Adderley was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980.
BASKETBALL
Ionescu has minor surgery on ankle to remove scar tissue — Sabrina Ionescu had minor surgery on her left ankle last week to remove some scar tissue that had formed. Ionescu missed most of her rookie season with the New York Liberty after suffering a Grade 3 sprain on that ankle in her third game as a pro. She avoided needing surgery to repair that injury, but had to do some cleanup on it last week. Doctor Martin O'Malley of the Hospital of Special Surgery performed the surgery. Ionescu is expected to soon be cleared by the Liberty’s medical staff to return to physical activity. “Sabrina had a minor ankle procedure to remove a loose bone chip that was irritating a tendon behind her ankle,” O’Malley said. “This chip that occurred during her sprain in July did not involve the ankle joint cartilage surface and we expect a complete recovery." Ionescu averaged 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 2½ games before she was hurt.
