IDAHO FIRST BANK
NATALIE STEPHENSON PHOTOGRAPHY

As hard as it is to believe, women are relatively new to the finance and banking industry.  It was only a little over a hundred years ago that women gained the right to vote, even then, women were still lacking basic financial freedoms. For example, women were not allowed to open bank accounts in their own names until the late 1960’s.  If you think that’s bad, at the start of the 1970’s over 43% of employed women could still be denied credit cards without having a male cosigner. At the same time, banks could and did discount a woman’s income by up to 50%, especially if in child-bearing age. When the Equal Credit Opportunity Act of 1974 was passed, marital status and gender discrimination were finally prohibited. In addition to this important policy being enacted, there were trailblazing women that led the way in helping to create equal space within the financial industry.

In honor of March Women’s History Month, we are highlighting some of these leaders: