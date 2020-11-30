With the holiday season quickly approaching, you may be wondering how you are going to celebrate with your family, friends and loved ones this year. As we all work to stop the spread of COVID-19, it is important that we keep a safe distance from others who are not in our immediate quarantine circle. And because the older population and seniors living with chronic health conditions are at greater risk for severe illness from COVID-19, you must consider all your celebrating options this year.
If you’re concerned about celebrating the holidays in person, having a virtual event may be a great solution. Here are a few simple ways to make your virtual event special and engaging for everyone.
Plan a Shared Experience
Planning a shared experience during your virtual event can be a great way to make everyone feel included and present in the moment. Cooking the same dish, lighting the same scented candle, or playing the same music on the day of can make you all feel closer together at heart. Try turning your shared experiences into a competition by seeing who can make the most festive centerpiece or who has the funniest holiday costume.
Plan Out Activities or Talking Points
Because it can be difficult, especially for older adults, to easily communicate and hear over a virtual video chat, planning out activities and talking points is a good way to stay connected. You can even share a list of the activities or questions you plan to talk about beforehand so that everyone has a chance to review them and plan their responses. Discussing what each person is thankful for, making New Year resolutions or playing a trivia game are all wonderful options.
Send Care Packages
If you are able, mail or drop off treats, decorations and supplies to your virtual guests. This gesture will ensure that everyone can participate in your shared experiences and has everything they need to celebrate the holiday together. Especially for senior loved ones who may be in a senior living community, dropping off a care package can help them feel included, even if they can’t be with you in person.
---
The holidays are a great opportunity to spend time with the people you love. When you’re visiting this holiday season, you might notice some changes in your older loved one, which can be concerning.
As your partner in active aging, Prestige Senior Living High Desert has developed a resource guide that addresses common concerns of aging and provides the resources needed to live a healthy, fulfilled life at any age.
Download your FREE guide today by visiting www.PrestigeCanHelp.com, or call us at 541-312-2003 to schedule a virtual tour.
From all of us at Prestige Senior Living High Desert, Happy Holidays!