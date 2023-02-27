The new Hospice House at Partners In Care

The new Hospice House at Partners In Care is a specialty hospital for inpatient or respite hospice care, where families can be together without the responsibility of personal care of their loved one. At Hospice House, every detail for the patient is attended to by a staff of physicians and registered nurses, many who are certified in palliative and hospice care. They are joined by certified nursing assistants, social workers, counselors, chaplains, volunteers, massage therapists, musicians, and others to embrace the patient and their family members and deliver excellent, compassionate care.” (Photo by Timothy Park)

Now, more than ever, people have a say in their healthcare choices, including how and where they receive care, and even how they live life with a serious illness. The COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally changed the way Americans make their healthcare decisions and has reset the way people interact with their healthcare providers, with expectations of higher levels of personalization and engagement. Among one of the most important healthcare decisions is which provider to work with when you or a loved one is diagnosed with an advanced or terminal illness, and who will support you and your family with the most tailored care for your specific situation.

For over 40 years, Partners In Care has been providing individualized post-acute and end-of-life care throughout Central Oregon. We are unique among hospice, home health, and palliative care organizations, operating as an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit managed by executives and medical professionals who live in Central Oregon. We are also guided by a board of directors with strong connections in the community, and decisions are made locally by leadership our employees interact with daily. Partners In Care is rooted in the local community and has a long history of providing compassionate, professional care for our neighbors.

