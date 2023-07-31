They are having a group therapy session regarding their addiction to recreational drugs.

Caring female counselor hugs a female patient during a group therapy session.

The loss of someone you love can be a stressful and emotional experience. While it is an individual journey, navigating grief can be incredibly challenging. During such challenging times, the support and understanding of others can make a world of difference. Recognizing the importance of grief support, Partners In Care offers a range of compassionate services to help adults, children, and families in our communities during this important healing process.

Compassionate Care for Adults, Children, and Families