It might be a late-night pancake session. Or maybe an evening bowling excursion. The list has included gatherings for in-house movie screenings, trips to the skate park, video game tournaments and a smoothie bar during finals week. Planned activities for residents of Wickiup Hall at Central Oregon Community College (COCC) can take many different forms — and flavors. Together, they offer something bigger.
“This residence hall is a big community,” said Ryan Rhodes, who came to COCC from Eugene to study in the Paramedicine and Fire Science programs. “We all share a kitchen, enjoy the same programs together, all work together for the greater good.” (Additionally, Culinary Arts students who reside in Wickiup are known to experiment with large-portion recipes in the communal kitchen, a fringe benefit for fellow residents.)
While residence hall activities and overall campus life required significant pandemic-related adjustments this past academic year, the anticipation is for a more normal-looking living experience for 2022-23. The application process is now open, and interested students are encouraged to apply early to have the best chance at securing a spot.
The 330-capacity Wickiup Hall, which first opened in 2015, is a five-story modern facility characterized by broad windows and airy common spaces. Comprised of single- and double-bedroom layouts, all “semi-suites” feature a small living area and shared bathroom with two adjoining sinks.
Every student is provided with an adjustable, bunkable-loftable bed, a two-drawer wardrobe unit, a desk and desk chair. The building is centrally located on the campus, combining convenience and comfortable rooms with TV lounges, a game room, free parking and a host of student support services, along with some incredibly scenic panoramas from its perch on Awbrey Butte.
The location of COCC’s residence hall was key to Rhodes, who prizes the easy access to the many resources of the Bend campus. “I have a gym, hot meals provided three times a day, a gorgeous library, a market full of snacks, hiking paths that wrap around the outskirts of the campus, and tennis courts that give me a view of the mountain range as I play,” he added. Rhodes singled out one valued amenity above all others: Wickiup’s well-equipped laundry room.
Rates for a full term this fall, including a meal plan, start at $3,918. A limited amount of students can earn free room and board by applying to be a community assistant, a peer-leader position that helps facilitate activities and programs. “They help students acclimate to college,” explained David Wolfe, residence life coordinator.
Wickiup Hall has served as home to students from as far away as Hawaii and Florida — with about 20% of current residents coming from out of state. For those living on their own for the first time, it offers a built-in network of friends and ease of living. “It’s a really good transition for students,” said Sofia Stranieri, an admissions coordinator at COCC who called Wickiup home during her own time as a student.
The on-campus living experience also translates into something more than a convenient, affordable housing choice. Studies that have looked at college retention rates typically find that students who live on campus achieve higher GPAs and hold better graduation rates than those who don’t. Living in Wickiup is like having firmer footing on a rugged trail.
Take a Wickiup Hall virtual tour online. For more information on Wickiup Hall, visit cocc.edu/departments/residence-life or call 541-383-7545.