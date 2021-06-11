Shred the bike park, ride the zip, become a ninja, take a dip — Mt. Bachelor, Sun Country Tours, and Woodward WreckTangle have everything you need for a summer of outdoor adventure.
When the mercury rises, cool off at 6,000 feet.
Mountain bikers, rejoice! From flowy berms to big jump lines to technical old-school descents, there's a trail and a flavor for you. With over 13 miles of purpose-built lines, you'll probably find that you have many favorites as you explore and dial in each section. When you're warmed up and wanting to test your skills against other riders, drop in on one of the local's favorite Gravity Series races. The weekly race series gets progressively more challenging as the season rolls on, so plan accordingly! New for 2021, the bike park will be open from 10 am until 7 pm daily, so you can fill your gravity cup as the sun goes down. Head up, drop-in, and see why the Mt. Bachelor Bike Park is quickly becoming a destination for riders from around the Northwest and beyond.
If bikes aren't your thing but the rush of gravity is, the new ZipTour Zip Line is for you! This adventure for ages 10 and older offers the steepest, fastest, highest elevation zip line in the Pacific NW. The three-stage tour travels 1.3 miles, launching from 7,800 feet, and serving up speeds over 60mph! Chase your friends or chase the views, your guided tour with the zip trolley’s rider-actuated braking system will control your speed and amplify your enjoyment. The journey begins at mid-mountain, gliding over lava fields and flying amongst the trees, before plunging into the final descent down the Broken Top Drop. Once you're back on terra firma, dine al fresco at the Clearing Rock Bar and cheer on fellow zip line riders as they make the drop overhead. Daily reservations are available now.
Savor the views and indulge in a culinary feast at 7,800'. Sunset dinners at Mt. Bachelor offer an unforgettable experience. You'll begin your journey on the Pine Marten chairlift, ascending to mid-mountain for cocktails and a prix-fixe meal. Selections range from family-style appetizers and individual entrées to hand-crafted cocktails and your favorite beer and wine pairings. Head out to the expansive balcony as the sun sets over the Coast Range and get ready to float back down the mountain aboard the Pine Marten express. Sunset Dinners are offered Thursday through Sunday and reservations are highly recommended.
Splash your way through summer with Sun Country Tours
Hop on the Deschutes! A quick shuttle ride from Bend or Sunriver, Sun Country Tours' most popular two-hour whitewater trip — the Big Eddy Thriller — delivers an action-packed adventure for ages 6 and older. Float past lava flows, take a dip in the calm sections, and paddle hard as you crash through the whitewater. Don't forget to smile, the staff photographer is capturing all the action at Big Eddy.
If you're ready for a flatwater experience on the Cascade Lakes, a standup paddleboard might be the ticket, and if you're more inclined to relax and go with the flow, a tube run to Drake Park is the ticket. Sun Country Tours has the rental gear and advice you need to help you cool off and make some memories too. All forward!
Woah — what was that?
Become a ninja at the Woodward WreckTangle, Bend’s only outdoor ninja obstacle course located in the Old Mill District! Located on the banks of the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District. Have some fun and put your strength and creativity to the test as you unleash your inner ninja on ten unique obstacles, including a climbing wall, balance beam, cargo net, and zip line. Progressive course options allow participants to choose the route to best match their ability level and improve with each run.
Woodward WreckTangle is available for single sessions, discounted 3-Session Punch Pass, or private parties and events.
From the mountain to town, activities abound.
Summer with Mt. Bachelor, Sun Country Tours, and Woodward WreckTangle is just kicking off! Head over to mtbachelor.com for more information and to book your summer full of outdoor adventure.