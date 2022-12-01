cocc - college now

COCC's College Now scaffolds the connection between high school and higher education.

 Submitted photo.

In his criminal justice course at La Pine High School, Lucas Taroli takes his students on a broad journey of the law. They cover topics of due process and citizen rights, unpack current high-profile cases, and meet with members of law enforcement. In addition to hearing from visiting speakers like the Deschutes County district attorney, the class even visits the Deer Ridge Correctional Institution to interview inmates and tour the facility.

“My goal is to show my students the many career opportunities within the criminal justice world,” said Taroli. It’s a high-level experience for high schoolers, perhaps more aligned with a college-caliber class. Which, in fact, it is.

