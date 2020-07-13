St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School, located at 2450 NE 27th St., is preparing to open its doors for the first day of school on Sept. 9. From preschool through eighth grade, St. Francis school has 16 classrooms ready for groups of 15 to 18 students depending on room size. On average, there are 13 students per grade level — and room for a few more. The students are looking forward to five full days of school with their classmates and the teachers are excited to welcome students back.
Students and staff will follow all state guidance for reopening safely: Health screenings will happen at entrances and classes will remain in their cohorts, staying socially distanced throughout the day. Teachers of special subjects, including Art, Music, PE, Library, and Spanish will travel from room to room. Middle school teachers are implementing an independent study approach which will temporarily replace the elective classes while still giving students the opportunity to choose what to learn.
Teachers are also planning to make use of St. Francis School’s outdoor spaces. The courtyards, field, garden and playgrounds can be accessed separately through each classroom. St. Francis teachers have been trained in class management for outdoor learning which is focused on in-depth experiential lessons with the Oregon Natural Resources Program.
St. Francis provides a unique education emphasizing stewardship, a social justice principle that teaches students to be guardians of God’s gifts. All grade levels integrate the STREAM (Science Technology, Religion, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics) curriculum, ONREP (the Oregon Natural Resources Program), and the community’s respect for human dignity.
If you are interested in joining the St. Francis community, there is room for your child. St. Francis is prepared and ready to welcome students and families back to school this fall.
For more information, please contact:
Julie M. Manion
jmanion@saintfrancisschool.net
Head of Administrative Team
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School
Mission ~ St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School educates the whole child in a Christ-centered community valuing service, leadership and academic excellence.