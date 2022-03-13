It’s been a great ride for the past 32 years. You have walked in our door as a customer and left as our family.
We hope we have served Central Oregon well and in turn we appreciate the many years of support we have received from you, our customers.
We have enjoyed visiting with you about your families, vacations, health, and activities you are involved in. You have watched our family grow and change over the years.
We have been comfortable being the old-school, sit-and-fit type of shoe store.
But retailing has been changing for several years. The Internet has made a big impact on many small businesses and will continue to do so. Being active with social media is very important and changing all the time.
We have reached the point that keeping up with the changing ways of doing business is exhausting.
You are certainly what we will miss the most.
This is very bittersweet, but we are excited and happy to start all the new chapters in our lives.
We are looking forward to spending more quality time with our growing family.
My parents are getting older and I want to be able to help when I am needed.
I have children and grandchildren, and I want to be there when they have special events and when they need me. We want to enjoy our hobbies. I love gardening and quilting, and Taniah loves the outdoors.
We are so excited to start new activities and hobbies. I have wanted to retire for several years. Things just have not fallen into place as we had planned, making me work more now than ever before.
Our wonderful employees through the many years have made our store as successful as it has been.
Please do not fear. Birkenstock Bend will open a new store called Bend Shoe Co in the current Hallmark location this summer.
They will take on many of our current shoe lines and I know they will take care you in the same way we have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.