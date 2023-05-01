COCC Youth Camp

It might take place on the stage, standing among castmates when the curtains go up. Or perhaps it happens at a flour-dusted pastry-making station. Or maybe something sparks while making a music mash-up in a digital sound studio. Moments of eye-opening discovery await curious minds at Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Youth Camps, a fun-filled learning series for middle schoolers.

Open to ages 10 to 14, the lineup of nearly 20 unique youth camps takes place between June 26 and August 24. Options are conveniently available at COCC’s campuses in Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville.  