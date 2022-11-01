cocc - redmond

The COCC Redmond campus brings incredible resources to the region.

 Submitted photo.

In the hybrid-electric automotive technology center at Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Redmond campus, a five-bay learning lab opens the doors to the latest in hybrid-vehicle and electric-vehicle training. Here, a half-dozen instructional cars and the latest industry credentialing prime an inspiring learning experience. Tucker Hess, now a service technician with Tesla, remembers the feeling.

“I loved rebuilding engines, but electric machines just hit differently,” said Hess, who graduated from the program with his Master Automotive Technician Certificate of Completion. “Specifically, the idea that one could separate, rebalance and rebuild a hybrid battery pack was something I found incredibly cool.”

