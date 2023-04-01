Previewing college with a cultural lens

A grass fire moves hungrily across the brittle landscape on Maupin’s outskirts, spreading like a spilled substance over the basalt plateaus and open country. It’s a frightfully early start to fire season — just the beginning of summer — and more than 300 personnel have geared up to knock down the fast-rolling Boxcar Fire.  

Ninety miles south, at Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Bend campus, the morning dawns platinum blue, absent of a trace of smoke. Well, almost.  