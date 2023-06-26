Partners In Care: A Beacon of Excellence in Central Oregon Hospice Care

For the second year in a row, Partners In Care has once again been recognized with a prestigious five-star rating on the CAHPS (Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) Hospice Survey. Long renowned for an unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality hospice care to individuals and their families in Central Oregon, this recognition reflects the organization’s dedication to excellence that has earned Partners In Care a strong reputation within local and regional communities.

A nationally recognized tool, the CAHPS Hospice Survey measures family satisfaction with hospice care teams across many aspects of the care experience including emotional and spiritual support, communication, respect, and overall satisfaction. Achieving a five-star rating on this survey signifies an exceptional level of service that ranks Partners In Care in the top 5% statewide and 10% nationally. Notably, Partners In Care is only one of two hospices in all of Oregon with this five-star quality rating, and the only one in Central Oregon.