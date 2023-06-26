Partners In Care: A Beacon of Excellence in Central Oregon Hospice Care

For the second year in a row, Partners In Care has once again been recognized with a prestigious five-star rating on the CAHPS (Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) Hospice Survey. Long renowned for an unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality hospice care to individuals and their families in Central Oregon, this recognition reflects the organization’s dedication to excellence that has earned Partners In Care a strong reputation within local and regional communities.
A nationally recognized tool, the CAHPS Hospice Survey measures family satisfaction with hospice care teams across many aspects of the care experience including emotional and spiritual support, communication, respect, and overall satisfaction. Achieving a five-star rating on this survey signifies an exceptional level of service that ranks Partners In Care in the top 5% statewide and 10% nationally. Notably, Partners In Care is only one of two hospices in all of Oregon with this five-star quality rating, and the only one in Central Oregon.
Why are the CAHPS ratings useful?
These ratings serve as a valuable resource for patients, empowering them to make informed decisions about their healthcare options. Star ratings are posted at Medicare’s Care Compare, which provides a single user-friendly interface that offers helpful information including cost, quality of care, volume of services, and caregiver feedback, including the willingness to recommend a hospice. Of those families surveyed by Medicare, 94 percent would recommend Partners In Care hospice services to others seeking care, 10% higher than the national average.
“We are very proud of our team and the exemplary care that our clinicians provide every day to our patients, their family members, and caregivers,” said Kristi Williams, RN, Quality Program Manager at Partners In Care. “This recognition is a testament to the strong, patient-focused team we have here at Partners In Care.”
What hospice services at Partners in Care are being recognized?
The success of the hospice services at Partners In Care can be attributed to the exceptional team of healthcare professionals who demonstrate unparalleled expertise and empathy in their work. From doctors and nurses to social workers, therapists, and chaplains, the Partners In Care team is driven by a genuine passion for serving their patients and their loved ones during one of life’s most challenging journeys.
Partner In Care’s strong emphasis on building relationships and fostering open lines of communication with patients and their families also sets the organization apart. Hospice clinicians understand the importance of keeping families informed, listening to concerns, and meeting patients’ individual needs. Through responsive and compassionate communication, Partners In Care creates a supportive and trusting environment for everyone involved.
Who serves on hospice teams at Partners In Care?
Behind the expert care and strong communication at Partners In Care is a highly skilled and dedicated team of health care professionals who are well-versed in the unique complexities of end-of-care life. These professionals, including physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, social workers, grief counselors, chaplains, therapists, home care aides, and volunteers work collaboratively to deliver a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet the individual needs of each patient. From pain management and symptom control to spiritual and emotional support, Partner In Care’s multidisciplinary approach ensures that hospice patients receive holistic care that promotes both their physical and emotional well-being.
As Central Oregon’s population continues to grow and age, the demand for high-quality hospice services in our counties also continues to increase. Dedicated to our communities in Bend, Redmond, La Pine, Sisters, Sunriver, Prineville, Tumalo, Terrebonne, Madras, Crooked River Ranch, Chemult, and Christmas Valley, our hospice teams are committed to serving our patients and their families while continuing to set the standard for exceptional end-of-life care.
When is the right time to learn more about hospice?
While no one wants to think about themselves or their loved ones being diagnosed with a serious or terminal illness, it is best to be prepared when it comes to planning for care. The hospice team at Partners In Care is available to provide resources, education, and answer questions. Contact us today as you review your healthcare options to make the most informed decision for you or your loved one.