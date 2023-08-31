Murf Electric Bikes Opens Retail Store and Community Hub In Bend, Oregon

BEND, Oregon (August 3, 2023) – Murf Electric Bikes (“Murf”), creators of electric bikes enabling exploration for everyone, announce the opening of a new local shop in Bend, Oregon. This marks the second storefront following the establishment of the company headquarters in San Clemente, CA in 2016. The Bend location will serve as a community hub, retail space, and warranty service center for Murf Electric Bikes as the brand puts down roots in the Pacific Northwest.
The new storefront is located on the roundabout at 1366 NW Galveston Ave in Bend’s bustling West Side offering both quick access to outdoor recreation and a great experience among the neighborhood shops and restaurants. The shop is open daily 10am–6pm and is stocked with the full line of Murf Class 2 and 3 e-bikes, including popular models like The Alpha, The Alpha Cargo, and The Higgs. Murf e-bikes are built with 500 watts or 750 watts of power in a 52-volt
Samsung Lithium Ion battery and include an industry-leading two-year warranty. Customer service is at the forefront of the shop, with knowledgeable staff, available demos, a full line of accessories to customize your e-bike and a complete on-site e-bike service shop where bikes are hand-assembled and expertly maintained. Beyond retail, the year-round Murf Park will also offer a mix of local vendors and special events including a partnership with the famous Cobra Dogs food cart which is rider owned and operated with roots in Bend.
“Bend stands out as a perfect location that is actively developing new solutions for mobility, and e-bikes are a big part of the discussion.” says Murf CEO and Founder Josh Jones, “We have several local ambassadors including outdoor athletes Austin Smith and Curtis Ciszek, who’ve been great partners in representing the spirit of Bend and the pristine offering of outdoor recreation that Central Oregon provides.”
Murf also looks forward to joining the efforts already underway in Bend fueling bike network improvements, and increasing safety training and education for locals and visitors alike.
“The ability to touch and feel a bike is important to the customer and to speak one-on-one with a Murf associate, or to just take a bike out for a demo ride are some huge benefits to the Bend location,” says PJ Jasienski, who oversees Murf operations in the Pacific Northwest. “With a complete warranty service center on-site, it sets Murf Electric Bikes apart from competing e-bike
retailers, the majority of which are online—a factor that is more and more leading to frustration among e-bike customers.”
Murf Electric Bikes’ design and performance features were originally created for accessing remote beach breaks and popular beaches with limited parking. These features translate perfectly to the needs of riders in the Pacific Northwest, with e-bikes tuned for hauling you and your outdoor gear with power and extended range.
Murf Electric Bikes was founded in 2016 in San Clemente, California, by Josh Jones, the current CEO. Josh realized San Clemente resident surfers needed an economical, sustainable, and durable method of transportation to access the most trafficked waves and the most secluded, hard-to-reach breaks, and thus, Murf Electric Bikes was born. Murf now serves all outdoor enthusiasts interested in responsible adventuring and sustainable travel with an assortment of eight different beach cruisers and e-bikes and accessories that allow for customization for sport and travel needs. Its fleet of quality-made, environmentally-friendly e-bikes has solidified Murf as a leader in outdoor accessibility, sustainable product development, and exceptional customer service.