Temperatures are dropping in the mountains and the winter 2021/22 ski season is a few short months away. Don’t miss last call to drop in on a Full Season (Alpine or Nordic), Midweek, or 4-Day pass now through Sept. 30 for lowest pricing. Parking reservations are not planned to be required for winter 2021/22!
Full Alpine Season Pass - unrestricted access to 4,323 acres all winter long. Is this the season you’ll chase the 100-day club, or do you simply know what you like and when you like it? The Full Alpine Season Pass is the ideal choice for those seeking all access on all days. Valid every day during the 2021/22 winter season with no restrictions or blackout dates. Holidays, early morning, a few afternoon laps — it’s your call.
Midweek Season Pass - enjoy skiing or riding Monday through Friday, excluding holiday periods. Do you want the powder and park days without the weekend warriors? If you have the flexibility to ski and ride on the weekdays when others are at work or school, the Midweek Pass is right for you!
4-Day Pass - Four days of skiing or riding on your terms. Whether you prefer pow, bluebird, or carving corduroy — you know what you like! Earn a FREE bonus day if you visit and use your pass at least once by Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, creating a total value of five days. And NEW for winter 2021/22, guests can purchase multiple 4-Day passes per passholder! 4-Days passes are available for purchase with or without blackout days - pick your best days and pass mix that works for you!
Nordic Alpine Season Pass - offering 56 km of daily groomed perfection and one of North America's longest Nordic seasons, the Nordic Season Pass offers unrestricted access to get out on your classic or skate skis all winter long.
Head on over to mtbachelor.com for more information about winter 2021/22 passes. Be sure to drop in before the Sept. 30 price deadline, and remember: Pray for Snow!
