Danielle Snow has been in the real estate business long enough to remember a time before cell phones.
As an agent in Southern California in the 1980s, she had to know where the phone booths were. It was the type of information Snow needed to close deals in a fast-moving industry.
These days she simply stays glued to her cell phone. When a client recently texted her at 11:30 p.m., she responded right away.
“Well, I sold their house and I also sold them a house,” Snow said. “It’s not an eight-to-five job.”
Snow has been a broker at John L. Scott Real Estate's Bend office since 2008. Her daughter, Nicole Fitch, joined the company last year after receiving her real estate license. Fitch was a teacher and assistant principal in Southern California for 20 years before moving to Bend.
“My entire family is in real estate, so I knew I could learn from the best,” Fitch said.
Fitch shadowed her mother while she studied for her license and put down roots in Bend. She paid close attention to the way her mother does business in Central Oregon’s competitive housing market.
“You don’t focus on the dollar, you focus on the people,” Snow said. “I put myself in their shoes.”
It’s a philosophy that has helped Snow retain clients beyond the first transaction.
“When they’re focused on something, you’ve got to be focused with them, or else they’re on to the next Realtor who’s going to give them that attention,” she said.
As a duo, Snow and Fitch are able to cover twice as much ground and be twice as responsive as a typical real estate agent. If Snow can’t answer an inquiry right away, Fitch picks up the slack.
Snow’s 16 years of Bend real estate experience have helped her form relationships with some of Central Oregon’s best tradespeople, from architects to snow removal specialists. They fill her 32-page “Referral List of Tradespeople” booklet, which Snow meticulously updates every year and offers free of charge.
