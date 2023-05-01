Each April we celebrate National Volunteer Appreciation Month across the country. Throughout Central Oregon, organizations recognized their volunteers and shared their impact last month. Volunteering is critical for many nonprofits, but did you know that volunteering is mandated by law for hospice organizations?
The Medicare law that defines hospice care in America, enacted in 1982, requires that volunteer hours equal at least five percent of the hospice provider’s total patient care hours. The thinking was that, along with maximizing healthcare resources, volunteers would keep hospice providers community oriented and patient-and-family focused. At Partners In Care, that number far exceeds the requirement, with volunteers providing over 14 percent of total patient care hours. Partners In Care was started by a group of volunteers in Central Oregon, and to this day is committed to ensuring volunteers remain at the heart of the support we provide to the community.
Volunteering at Partners In Care
At Partners In Care, there’s no such thing as an “ideal” volunteer. Volunteers each come with their own set of life experiences that include joys, pains, skills, interests, experiences, convictions, ideologies, doubts, and hopes. They come to the role with humanity, enabling them to exhibit both empathy and compassion as they seek to support one another and the broader Partners In Care team. Volunteering is a special calling.
There are a myriad of ways someone could volunteer. Outside of direct patient care that volunteers support, there are many other opportunities based on skills, passions, or interests for volunteers.
• Assist at our inpatient Hospice House as a greeter or to provide music. Support the staff by folding laundry, stocking supplies, and other duties as needed.
• Participate with your registered therapy animal in our HosPet program.
• Assist in pinning ceremonies and other activities carried out with our military veterans on hospice service.
• Assist with the care of the gardens and grounds of the Hospice House and Partners In Care administrative campus in Bend.
• Assist our Transitions clients (non-medical service) in person and through phone check-ins.
• Friendly visits with a patient wherever they call home – reading to them, taking a walk, writing letters, playing games, listening to their favorite music, looking through photo albums, watching television, or simply listening to their stories.
• Run errands on behalf of a patient or their primary caregiver; delivering supplies and prescriptions on behalf of the rest of the clinical team.
• Provide respite relief for the primary caregiver so they can have a much-needed break from the stress of caregiving or conduct business outside the home.
• Record a hospice patient or Transitions client sharing their life stories via video, audio, or written transcription.
• Fulfill a role as a Board Member; all members of the Partners In Care Board of Directors are volunteers!
What type of training is required?
Volunteers receive specialized and ongoing training to ensure they feel comfortable handling a wide range of issues and situations that people may encounter when serving a hospice patient or Transitions client. This may include listening to concerns, doing errands, looking through a photo album together, taking a pet for a walk, giving a family member a break, reading to the patient, or even facilitating a Life Review or helping to celebrate life through family traditions or rituals. Each volunteer must meet certain requirements and go through a day-long orientation to be certified to volunteer.
Hospice volunteers understand the hospice philosophy of care and strive to effectively communicate with authentic compassion. They often choose to become a volunteer after experiencing the benefits of hospice care in their own family and want to “give back” to others. Their willingness to keep an open heart, mind, and soul as they share their humanity sets them apart from many other volunteer roles.
Partners In Care is actively seeking new volunteers to fulfill the growing requests for support throughout the Central Oregon region. To learn more about our next orientation on May 10 and hear the stories of those volunteering with Partners In Care, visit our website or call (541) 382-5882.