Volunteer with Partners in Care

Each April we celebrate National Volunteer Appreciation Month across the country. Throughout Central Oregon, organizations recognized their volunteers and shared their impact last month. Volunteering is critical for many nonprofits, but did you know that volunteering is mandated by law for hospice organizations?

The Medicare law that defines hospice care in America, enacted in 1982, requires that volunteer hours equal at least five percent of the hospice provider’s total patient care hours. The thinking was that, along with maximizing healthcare resources, volunteers would keep hospice providers community oriented and patient-and-family focused. At Partners In Care, that number far exceeds the requirement, with volunteers providing over 14 percent of total patient care hours. Partners In Care was started by a group of volunteers in Central Oregon, and to this day is committed to ensuring volunteers remain at the heart of the support we provide to the community.