SPONSORED BY CENTRAL OREGON COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Local resource helps small businesses think big

COCC’s Small Business Management Program offers cohort-style support and customized advising

Lashing a modified rafting drybag to the back of an off-road motorcycle was how Giant Loop, a Bend-based saddlebag-style gear maker, got its start. Soon, though, product designer Harold Olaf Cecil realized there was far more to the adventure of running a small business than the sketch of a great design.  

“When I started the company, I had almost zero actual business knowledge. I didn’t even know what a ‘P&L’ was when a banker asked me to send one,” Cecil recalled of his first encounter with a profit and loss statement. He found help — and a clear roadmap — through the Small Business Development Center, or SBDC, at Central Oregon Community College, enrolling in its longstanding Small Business Management Program.  

Scott Blaylock

Scott Blaylock’s organic skincare company made the jump from Etsy-based shop to local market
Molly Izo, at right, attends Leadership Lab with Deschutes Brewery colleagues.jpg

Molly Izo, at right, attends Leadership Lab with Deschutes Brewery colleagues.

