Members on a tour of Gilchrist Forest Products

Members on a tour of Gilchrist Forest Products, November 2022

 Submitted photo

A popular, long-standing education program for seniors in Central Oregon recently completed a successful transition to hybrid class (both in-person and virtual participation) offerings. Hybrid classrooms connect cohorts of program participants from the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Oregon’s (OLLI-UO) two locations in Bend and Eugene with offsite participants using the Zoom videoconferencing platform. OLLI-UO is part of a national network of university-based learning communities for adults aged 50 and over that offers noncredit college-level courses, lectures, study/discussion groups, and social events. OLLI-UO has offered intellectually curious seniors a pathway to engagement in educational and social opportunities since the mid-1990s. OLLI-UO’s location in Central Oregon was founded in 2003, making 2023 its 20th anniversary.  

 

