cocc - latinx

 Submitted photo.

As a sophomore at Central Oregon Community College (COCC), student Eric Cardona took a leap and joined the Latinx Club. Despite feeling shy and not knowing anyone, Cardona quickly felt a sense of connection among his fellow members. The Latinx Club is COCC’s cultural student group with the highest number of participants. Open to all students, it brings people like Cardona together for connection, conversation and resource-sharing. Soon he began speaking up at meetings and later volunteering for events and activities.

“I’ve loved getting involved with the projects and events for the community,” Cardona says. “I’ve met and made friends with people I never thought I would have made. And I’ve learned a lot from members and the coordinator of the club, which has helped my confidence for sure.”