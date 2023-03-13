Idaho First Bank (IFB) is proud to announce the opening of its new full-service branch in Bend, Oregon. The new branch, conveniently located in downtown Bend at 1002 NW Bond Street, Suite 101, officially opened to the public starting on February 13th, with operating hours from 10 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.
Celebrating this new opening will be a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting event at the new branch on April 7th, 2023 at 3pm.
The tagline of "People First. Community First." is core to the IFB mission of providing a holistic approach to their customers and community. To accomplish this, Idaho First Bank has a Loan Production Office within the same block on NW Bond Street directly above Deschutes Brewery. The two together provide a complete array of banking solutions for the Bend community, including commercial and personal lending, cash management services, competitive deposit offerings and a friendly personalized service that is rare in today’s business climate. “Our goal is to make banking services easily accessible to our customers while becoming an integral and invested part of the community we serve. We invite folks to stop in, say hi and enjoy a cup of coffee with us,” stated CEO, Todd Cooper.
"We are committed to providing the highest level of service and support to the Bend community and we look forward to serving our customers from our new location," shared Steve Ferber, Area Market Leader.
What sets Idaho First Bank apart is its commitment to providing personalized, community-focused banking services. The Bank has a long history of supporting local businesses and organizations through numerous economic shifts, and its staff is made up of experienced professionals who are dedicated to providing the best possible solutions to their customers.