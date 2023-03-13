IDAHO FIRST BANK
Submitted photo.

Idaho First Bank (IFB) is proud to announce the opening of its new full-service branch in Bend, Oregon. The new branch, conveniently located in downtown Bend at 1002 NW Bond Street, Suite 101, officially opened to the public starting on February 13th, with operating hours from 10 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.

Celebrating this new opening will be a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting event at the new branch on April 7th, 2023 at 3pm.