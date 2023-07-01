 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
SPONSORED BY CENTRAL OREGON COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Helping college students thrive

COCC offers a raft of resources and programs for students in need, supported by some key community partnerships

Helping college students thrive

The everyday realities of being a community college student — from assignments to exams to internships — are stressful enough without major life hardships mixed in. But many community college students across the country contend with a lack of basic needs. Housing and food top that list.

One in five community college students is skipping meals or not getting enough food, and about one in four is unable to reliably pay their rent or mortgage. That’s according to a survey conducted by the University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Community College Student Engagement, which gathered responses from more than 82,000 students across 194 community colleges in 2021.  

Pantry Visits

In just the months of March, April and May of this year, two campuses recorded 639 pantry visits
The Clothing Connection

The Clothing Connection, a donated apparel program, provides free attire and accessories.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Elections

High School Sports

Local News

Wildfires

Business

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred