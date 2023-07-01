Helping college students thrive

The everyday realities of being a community college student — from assignments to exams to internships — are stressful enough without major life hardships mixed in. But many community college students across the country contend with a lack of basic needs. Housing and food top that list.
One in five community college students is skipping meals or not getting enough food, and about one in four is unable to reliably pay their rent or mortgage. That’s according to a survey conducted by the University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Community College Student Engagement, which gathered responses from more than 82,000 students across 194 community colleges in 2021.
The survey found that the needs for students of color and students with children skewed higher. With food security, for instance, 37% of American Indian and Alaska Native students and 34% of Hispanic students faced levels that ranked as low or very low.
At Central Oregon Community College (COCC), a raft of programs and services are facing these issues, linking students to resources to help them stay nourished, sheltered, connected to health care and even clothed in donated attire.
Inside the student government office on COCC’s Bend campus, there’s a multipurpose meeting room that plays a central part in countless educations. It’s home to the college’s “Community Cabinet,” where students can grab a free bag of groceries whenever they need it. Dry goods and canned items fill shelves while back-stock boxes of udon noodles, turmeric-flavored rice and things like oat energy bars and popcorn snacks are stacked nearby. It’s paid for and managed by the Associated Students of COCC, which applies student fees to help those in need. Logistical assistance comes from the student life department.
“Thanks to grant funds, we recently purchased a fridge for every campus,” said Lindsay Buccafurni, assistant director of student life, referring to aid from the state. “We now have fresh fruit, milk, eggs and produce, as well as frozen meals.”
The refrigerated goods come from NeighborImpact, which used to make a monthly stop with its mobile pantry truck at the Bend campus and now — thanks to the success of the service — shares food supplies with COCC each week, from chicken to avocados. COCC staff pick up and deliver the groceries to all four campuses.
In just the months of March, April and May of this year, the Bend and Redmond campuses recorded 639 pantry visits. Grant dollars have also expanded wares to include hygiene supplies like shampoo, laundry detergent, toothpaste and diapers. The items are allowing students to stock up and worry less.
Other assistance is coming from a cooperative effort with Thrive Central Oregon, a local agency that connects individuals with community resources. Facilitated by state funding, the arrangement places a part-time, student-focused coordinator at the Bend campus who serves all four COCC campuses.
“We act as the navigator,” explained Thrive’s Megan Stickney, whose position integrates into the college’s office of student life for a hand-in-hand approach. “And we’re really trying to encourage students to reach out, no matter what the need is.”
Those needs might be mental health services, child care or housing. “Housing is such a big one,” Stickney said, estimating that working to connect students with affordable housing and subsidized apartments or serving as a rental rights mediator comprises about 80% of her work. Health care is another important focus: “Typically it’s helping students apply for medical insurance.” This school year, Stickney met with 82 students and provided navigation to 250 services.
The guidance comes with more than a detailed map. “Thrive brings not just an understanding of the available resources, but a comprehension of the issues involved and an overt commitment to equity,” explained Alicia Moore, vice president of student affairs. Contact thrive@cocc.edu to learn more.
In between classes on any given day at COCC, students might plunk down in a computer lab, head to the library, gather with friends…or even go browsing for clothing. The Clothing Connection, a donated apparel program, provides free attire and accessories for job interviews, field placements and for daily use. Students are able to choose up to 10 items each term.
From a low-income community dental clinic through the Dental Assisting program (coordinated by Deschutes County Community Resources) to a free tech lending library of laptops and hot spots, and even emergency student loans, the range of resources at the college is diverse. With each measure of help, students are able to focus more on their studies — and move further toward their bright futures. View COCC’s student help resources at cocc.edu/departments/student-life/student-resources/help.aspx.