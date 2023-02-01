Pharmacy Technician cohorts
Submitted photo.

For Medical Assisting students at Central Oregon Community College (COCC), the spring term of their one-year certificate program is particularly meaningful.

“They love it, it’s when they begin to see their true potential,” beamed Shannon Waller, associate professor of the program. The term focuses on two supervised practicums — 160 hours’ worth — where students learn in the working world, embedding with local clinics to hone skills and raise their job readiness.

