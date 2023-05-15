Spring is finally here and with it, the perfect time to tidy up your finances. While we often think about decluttering our homes, our finances can also benefit from a little ‘spring cleaning’. It’s a good idea to review your finances at least once a year and make any necessary adjustments. Here are a few tips to get you started.
Declutter Your Debt
Start by listing out all outstanding debts, this including credit cards, loans, and any other kind of debt. You’ll want to prioritize your debts by interest rate and focus on paying off the debt with the highest interest rate first. To help prevent new debt from accumulating, try to reduce unnecessary spending and use cash or your debit card instead of credit cards whenever possible. Consider consolidating your debts with a personal loan or a balance transfer on a credit card, which can also simplify your payments and reduce interest charges. Remember that paying off debt is a process and takes time and discipline.
Refresh Your Budget
Life is full of surprises and unexpected events can impact our finances. Whether it’s a promotion, new home, or a new addition to the family, these changes can require adjustments to your budget. The first step is to take a close look at your current budget and identify what is and isn’t working. Your priorities may have shifted and now you want to allocate more funds towards your emergency savings account or adjust some of your spending habits. Once you’ve identified your new or modified financial goals, create a plan of action to achieve them. This might look like cutting back on expenses, increasing your income, or making strategic investments. Remember, your budget should reflect your current financial situation and goals. By staying flexible and proactive, you can navigate life’s ups and downs while staying on track for financial success.
Repair Your Credit
According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, one in five Americans has an error on their credit report. You can check your credit report for free once a year from each of the three main credit bureaus. If you find any errors, you can easily dispute these, it’s free and requires little effort. Consider signing up for a free credit monitoring service to help avoid any potential errors in the future.
Organize Your Income
How often do we truly analyze our paystubs? Double check that you’re maximizing your tax benefits by reviewing your paystub. If your employer offers various benefits like an HSA (Health Savings Account), 401(k) with a possible match or FSA (Flexible Savings Account) it would be beneficial for you to make sure you are taking advantage of these perks.
Tidy Up Your Paperwork
Keeping track of important paperwork can be overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. Instead of letting old documents pile up in a dusty filing cabinet, consider digitizing them to stay organized and cut down on clutter. Rent or borrow a scanner to make the transition to digital filing seamless. For documents you can’t bear to part with, store them in a safe.
However, it’s important to remember that not all paperwork is worth keeping. If it’s not valuable enough to scan and add to your digital files, it’s probably not worth taking up space in your home. Be sure to shred all personal and financial documents to prevent identity theft.
By digitizing your important paperwork, you’ll not only reduce clutter in your home, but also make it easier to access and organize your documents