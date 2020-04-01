Are you worried about falling, or have you recently experienced a fall? Perhaps you have an older family member that you feel is at risk of falling? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in three adults aged 65 or older fall each year. Falls in older adults also result in more than 2.5 million emergency room visits and over 700,000 hospitalizations annually.
A common misconception is that falling is a natural part of getting older. But just because falls become more common as we age does not mean that they aren’t preventable; there are many steps you can take to help reduce your risk of falling.
Manage Medications
According to the CDC, four out of every five older adults take at least one prescription medication daily, and more than one third take five or more each day. Side effects from these medications, or interaction of medications, can greatly increase an individual’s fall risk by affecting their reaction time, balance, vision and cognitive function. Every year, and every time a new medication is added to your list, consult with your doctor about possible side effects and interactions with other medications you are taking. It is important to note that you should not stop taking any of your medications unless told to do so by your doctor.
Check Your Environment
One of the easiest factors you can control when reducing fall risk is your environment. Throw rugs, liquids, cords, wires and objects in your pathway can all increase your chances of falling, so try your best to remove these items from your frequented routes. If you do have rugs in your home, make sure they are properly secured with non-slip backing or double-sided tape. Do your best to create clear walking paths by strategically arranging furniture, and always keep your home well-lit. According to the CDC, around 81 percent of bathroom injuries occur because of slips and falls, so you may want to also consider installing handrails in high-risk areas, such as in the bathroom or on the stairs.
Move More
Recent studies show that regular exercise can reduce falls by up to 35 percent. Regular exercise in seniors has also been shown to build healthy muscle mass, increase balance and stability, and improve quality of life by helping you maintain your independence. The key to maintaining an exercise routine is to think about activities you enjoy and finding ways to incorporate them into an exercise. Some examples include taking pictures while on a nature hike, window shopping while walking laps at a mall, or catching up with friends while taking a stroll around the block. As always, be sure to consult your doctor before beginning any type of exercise routine.
Receiving just a single fall intervention could prevent a fall and avert serious injury. Throughout the month of April, Prestige Senior Living High Desert is offering free fall risk assessments. These assessments are designed to help determine your risk of falling and create a course for change.
Call us at 360-458-1800 to book your free fall risk assessment today, or go to prestigecare.com to learn more.