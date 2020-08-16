At one time or another during this pandemic, we may each have sensed or feared that life itself was somehow coming to a halt. For so many, sadly, it did. Our lives became smaller, contained as they were by precautionary measures necessary to ensure our safety and survival. During such trying times, creative practices like making music, dancing or painting serve as reliable, self-sufficient, healing activities that enable much needed expression no matter what the form. A staunch advocate for all the arts and the communities they serve, the Cascade School of Music (CSM) has quickly adapted to the current circumstances so that it may continue to provide exceptional music education and experiences to the Central Oregon community.
As if in “cut time,” musical terminology meaning “twice as fast,” two of CSM’s teachers responded to the official March 16th closing of the state by expediently organizing and making available online instruction in a mere two days! By that week’s end, four instructors were teaching online, numbers that would continue to increase as teachers worked hard to embrace new methods of connecting with their students. For the teachers themselves, CSM persisted and continues to persist in offering steady employment in the wake of canceled gigs, tours and orchestral performances, both essential and supplementary sources of income for musicians. Economic hardships facing CSM families resulted in a 32% increase in tuition assistance requests, 100% of which the school was able to fund!
Not exempt from financial hardship itself as a result of COVID-19, CSM was forced to lay off all administrative staff and is now completely run by Executive Director Robert Lambeth and Academic Director Carly Marunowski. With many spring lessons and programs canceled, the school suffered a monumental $235,000 loss in revenue over a period of 5 months. Despite such hardships, the music never stopped as CSM’s Got Talent competition in May inspired students and families to create video performances of a favorite musical composition and to submit them to an esteemed eleven member jury composed of CSM board members, teachers, Disney Creative Director Marilyn Magnes and LA Artist Manager David Creel. Fifty-eight students participated, each receiving $100 in tuition credit for their creative efforts. Nine students received substantial tuition awards graciously sponsored by individual community donors.
Understanding and valuing the vital importance of human interaction through music, CSM began its phased reopening with in-person music lessons on July 1st, but not before essential precautions were firmly in place. Doors to the school are clearly designated “Entrance” and “Exit,” masks are required, arrows located on the floor throughout the building effectively control the one-way flow of students, faculty and staff, lessons are staggered to minimize social interaction, surfaces are regularly sanitized, the lounge area is temporarily closed, and transmission shields at the reception area and throughout classrooms have been installed for the protection of all. One parent seeking lessons for her child toured the school and gave unequivocal praise for the exemplary job CSM has done at ensuring public safety (praise offered from a nurse, no less). That new inquiries regarding lessons continue to be received by the school is certainly a positive sign, one that bodes well for the online and in-person music lessons and classes CSM plans to offer this fall.
Like so much else at the school, CSM’s critical fundraiser, The Gift of Music, has also been modified from an in-person December event to a virtual event that will take place on October 4th. Student performances and give-a-ways, including chances to win free music lessons, will continue to be a feature of the fundraiser. The goal is to raise a much needed $60,000 to support general operating funds, a sum that can be easily achieved if 600 individuals or families donate $100 each, and an additional $40,000 to support the school’s tuition assistance program. A match challenge of $20,000 has been most generously offered by Bob and Lori Dickey to realize this $40,000 goal. Be sure to attend this virtual fundraiser so you, too, can play your part to ensure the music never stops at the Cascade School of Music.
For more information, please visit ccschoolofmusic.org.