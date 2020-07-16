Downtown Bend was established in 1903, and was the original center, or heart, of the city of Bend. Constructed in May of 1901, the Pilot Butte Development Company's little plant was the first commercial sawmill in Bend. By 1903 a small community had developed, with Downtown Bend touting a post office, bank, shops and an inn — and a town was born, our town, Downtown Bend.
In 1904, a city was incorporated by a general vote of the community's 300 residents. On January 4, 1905, the city held its first official meeting as an incorporated municipality, appointing A. H. Goodwillie as the first mayor. The settlement was originally called "Farewell Bend," which was later shortened to "Bend" by the U.S. Postal Service.
Downtown Bend now proudly serves as the number one tourist destination in Central Oregon. Filled with award-winning restaurants, unique boutiques and state-of-the-art services, Downtown Bend has something for everyone. The 100-year-old buildings invite residents to learn about their history and invite visitors to smile with awe and beauty. Cobblestone sidewalks, colorful flowers and twinkling lights set the stage for friends to meet friends, and lovers to share an embrace. Artists, musicians and buskers on the street provide a background for leisure and activity. Downtown Bend is the quintessential Central Oregon experience.
The Downtown Bend Business Association (DBBA) is a small nonprofit dedicated to increasing the vitality of Downtown Bend. They are a small group of passionate individuals who create Downtown Bend as we enjoy it. Daily sidewalk cleaning, the downtown banner program, fundraising for flowers and decorations, the downtown holiday experience, events that drive traffic into businesses, downtown branding & marketing, and downtown advocacy, planning and future development — these are just a few responsibilities in the DBBA’s scope of work.
The DBBA relies on the community to continue their services and to grow Downtown Bend's beautification programs. Community members can get involved by donating time or money to the DBBA’s cause. The DBBA is currently working on ways to expand the holiday/winter experience in Downtown Bend.
“We think that Downtown Bend can become the holiday hub for central Oregon,” says the DBBA’s Executive Director, “and as a small nonprofit, we’ll need our community to get involved to make that happen. And when you think about it, what is quainter and more collaborative than that? Having a community experience made for the people by the people.”
Long-range DBBA goals include increasing flowers and natural landscaping, revitalizing alleyways, building a downtown art and sculpture program, adding features like benches and murals, and so much more!
For more information or to get involved, visit downtownbend.org or call 541-788-3628.