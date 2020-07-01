There’s a cherry tree in downtown Prineville, rooted along 3rd Street, that seems to be sprouting a tangle of red ribbon. Each strand, nearly 40 or so by last count, was tied on by staffers of the Crook County Chamber of Commerce and represents a local business that’s opened up after coronavirus closures. It’s a show of strength for a community now bouncing back.
One of those ribbons symbolizes Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Prineville branch, the COCC Crook County Open Campus, which, in fact, never completely closed its doors. As with all four of COCC’s campuses, the Prineville location has kept its computer lab up and running for students in need of online access, with the space monitored for social distancing and abiding by state directives.
While the classrooms inside are hushed for the moment, the learning is loud and clear. Almost every academic program at the college was able to funnel its curriculum into the virtual world within two weeks of pandemic constraints. Faculty and students adapted; programs evolved. Zoom classes and GoPro field trips have taken learning in a new, but equally supportive, direction.
These “home” campuses are more crucial than ever, especially for university-bound high school graduates looking for a local option during these uncertain times, and for displaced workers thinking of charting a new career path.
“Staying safe and close to home is extremely important to our community, and COCC is able to provide education services without leaving home,” said Suzie Kristensen, campus director in Prineville. “For first-time students eager to start the educational journey or a former student looking for a fresh start, we can help.”
The Prineville campus typically offers a mix of credit and non-credit classes, from algebra to personal finance to cheese-making. “It provides a setting and an opportunity for lifelong learning, whether it be in the form of a degree, certificate or personal development and enjoyment,” said Becky Munn, board chair of the Crook County Chamber of Commerce.
Twenty miles west, at the Redmond campus, sounds of learning are returning. Tucked into a busy part of town, where the buzz of local companies mixes with the occasional rumble of aircraft at Robert’s Field, several in-person courses are adding to the city’s soundtrack.
Classes in welding and electric-vehicle diagnostics, among others, are being held face-to-face this summer, staged with masks and other pandemic protocols. “As we recover from the ramifications of the COVID-19 shutdown, COCC’s services are needed now more than ever,” said Matt McCoy, the college’s vice president of administration. “The Redmond campus makes a valuable contribution to the community through important programs like manufacturing, veterinary technician and automotive.”
Other in-person courses are planned for this fall, too, with COCC tracking state guidelines for phasing-in classroom instruction. In normal times, a glance around the Redmond campus on any given term yields a broad academic menu: classes in American literature and physics; in veterinary microbiology and art history; in marketing and CNC mill programming. Students can venture from algebra to yoga on one small campus. It’s a learning hub that has played a central part in Redmond’s growth.
“When the going got tough during the 2008 recession, the community flocked to the campus for education and, oftentimes, to reinvent themselves,” said Eric Sande, executive director of the Redmond Chamber of Commerce. “COCC is key to our community and continues to help shape and build a better Redmond.”
Up the highway about 30 miles, the view at the COCC Madras campus seems to take in the full sweep of Jefferson County. Serving an immediate region of close to 28,000 residents — from Culver to Warm Springs — the campus sits on a commanding rise just about a mile east of downtown.
The Madras campus computer lab also remains open to students; classes continue online. Stephina Brewer, an instructor now teaching virtually in the Adult Basic Skills department, knows that the local connection, even in virtual times, is meaningful. “The faculty and staff at the Madras campus not only work here, but are also neighbors. We take personal pride in bringing educational opportunities that will be the most meaningful to our county,” she said.
Whether it’s a lab in computer basics or a class in psychology, the campus provides a range of study. It’s a place for community enrichment, too. Book clubs gather. Films are screened. Visits from scholars, such as Oregon’s poet laureate, are part of the community calendar.
“For these rural communities to have access to top-notch instructors, educational resources and the ability to achieve both degrees and certificate programs, is an opportunity that changes the potential trajectory of life,” said Jeremy Green, campus director.
COCC’s fall term at the Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras campuses begins on Sept. 21. The college plans to offer in-person classes this fall but with contingency plans to shift to fully online and remote instruction if needed. Learn more at cocc.edu or by calling 541-383-7700.
