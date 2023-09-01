 Skip to main content
COCC growing Madras campus, investing in high-demand careers

New construction on the COCC Madras campus is bringing health, education career programs and a full-service child care center to Jefferson County

Looking up the road from Madras High School, Julie Mitchell can already envision the changes taking shape on the near horizon. For the early education teacher, COCC’s pending campus expansion nearby — expected to break ground this winter and be fully open by spring of 2025 — will bring some incredible opportunities to her hometown.

  “This is going to give my students the opportunity to further their careers in Madras and remove some of the barriers of traveling out of town,” said Mitchell, who teaches dual-credit classes to high schoolers that prime her students for entry into both college and careers working with little ones. Mitchell herself earned an Early Childhood Education associate degree at COCC, driving to Bend and Redmond or taking classes online for most of her schooling.  

An architectural rendering depicts the realistic health care learning space
The expanded Madras campus will include educations in early learning and a child care center.

An error occurred