cocc - foundation

7.5% of COCC students received a Foundation scholarship this past school year.

 Submitted photo.

Erik Kersenbrock meandered from location to location as a Central Oregon Community College (COCC) student, but always kept his focus fixed squarely on his studies.

While living out of his tangerine-colored, 1990 Ford school bus, the engineering major maintained a 4.0 GPA, landed on the dean’s list every term, and went on to be named a member of the 2020 All-Oregon Academic Team. On the heels of earning an American Association of Community Colleges national scholar prize, he opened his email one day in late May of 2020 to find this incredible message: “You’ve been accepted into Stanford University.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.