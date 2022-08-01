Erik Kersenbrock meandered from location to location as a Central Oregon Community College (COCC) student, but always kept his focus fixed squarely on his studies.
While living out of his tangerine-colored, 1990 Ford school bus, the engineering major maintained a 4.0 GPA, landed on the dean’s list every term, and went on to be named a member of the 2020 All-Oregon Academic Team. On the heels of earning an American Association of Community Colleges national scholar prize, he opened his email one day in late May of 2020 to find this incredible message: “You’ve been accepted into Stanford University.”
Now finishing his final credits for a bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering from the Ivy League school, Kersenbrock acknowledges an integral part of his success: receiving a Foundation scholarship.
The COCC Foundation is awarding $1.8 million in scholarships for the 2022-23 school year and the application window to apply is now open (Aug. 1 to Oct. 14). The process is straightforward and interested applicants can learn more at 541-383-7225, scholarships@cocc.edu or by visiting cocc.edu/scholarship to view complete details and access the application portal.
“After years of working dead-end, back-breaking labor jobs, college hardly seems like a chore,” Kersenbrock said modestly of his accomplishments. His fellow scholarship recipients share his academic perseverance and success. This past year, Foundation scholarship students maintained a higher GPA (3.34 vs. 3.02) and took more credits per term (10.34 vs. 8.35) than their peers, finishing their educational goals faster.
Some 7.5% of COCC students received a Foundation scholarship this past school year. Full scholarships for the coming year total $4,800 and are based on financial need and academic perseverance.
Criteria for Foundation scholarship applicants: Students must be enrolled in at least six credits in a COCC degree or certificate program (enroll first, then apply for the scholarship); they must have a cumulative 2.0 GPA or higher from high school, college or their GED; and they must demonstrate financial need by completing the 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid or the Oregon Student Aid Application at cocc.edu/financial-aid.
“The scholarship award is applied toward a student’s tuition and fees first, and then if there are funds that remain, they can be used for any expenses related to someone’s educational needs,” explained Brittany Nichols, director of Foundation programs.
Monica is a Foundation scholarship recipient studying in COCC’s health information management program. She is learning skills in data systems, such as billing and coding, and preparing to make a difference in her community. “My goal is to work in hospitals and assist my community in the best possible way,” said the Madras resident.
A first-generation college student, Monica’s calling in the health care field comes with a unique perspective. “As someone who has experienced poverty and was raised to avoid medical treatment due to cost, I understand the fear many of our community members have,” she shared. That empathy and insight will greatly inform her work as she connects with patients. “My Foundation scholarship has opened the door to opportunities I may not have had otherwise,” she added. “And it’s shaped a positive future for my family as well.”
For Kersenbrock, his time at COCC led to more than a degree. It provided a supportive environment to excel. “I have never felt a sense of community like I have found at COCC,” he shared.
Learn more about the COCC Foundation scholarships and apply at cocc.edu/scholarship or by calling 541-383-7225.
