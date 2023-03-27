Partners In Care Team

Some of the women who serve on the Partners In Care team stand in the lobby of the new Hospice House that opened last year. Women on the Partners In Care team serve in all facets of services provided to the community, from Hospice, Home Health, Hospice House, and Palliative Care, to Transitions and Bereavement Support. – Photo by Tim Park

Nearly 60 years after the first modern hospice was founded, the legacy of Dame Cicely Saunders lives on at Partners In Care. Cicely Saunders founded St. Christopher’s Hospice in southwest London in 1967 and was responsible for establishing the discipline and the culture of palliative care. She introduced effective pain management and insisted that dying people needed dignity, compassion, and respect, as well as rigorous scientific methodology in the testing of treatments.

Cicely Saunders revolutionized the way in which society cares for the ill, the dying, and the bereaved. She also understood that a dying person is more than a patient with symptoms to be controlled; she developed a “holistic” approach that combined excellent medical care with support for emotional, social, and spiritual needs of both the patient and family. She saw them as the whole unit of care and developed bereavement services to extend support beyond the death of the patient.