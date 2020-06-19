Cabin 22 owner Mitch Cole was excited to open the restaurant’s second location, Cabin South, in March. Then, like many other Oregon business owners, he was forced to put his plans on hold as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the state.
“We were ready to open at Brookswood Meadow Plaza the third week in March, and then we got shut down at our main location and obviously couldn’t open down there,” Cole said. “It’s been painful.”
Nearly three months later, as Deschutes County bars and restaurants entered Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plans, Cabin South finally opened its doors to the public June 16. A grand opening celebration is tentatively planned for later in the month.
Cole said the idea for an expansion to southwest Bend formed due to the area’s relative lack of bars and restaurants.
“It’s an underserved area,” Cole said. “We’ve been constantly contacted by people saying they can’t wait for us to open.”
The new space at 19550 Amber Meadow Dr. will mirror the lively atmosphere of its west Bend counterpart, which features a menu of classic pub food, local beers on tap and an array of televisions that broadcast sporting events. Although Cabin South won’t be able to accommodate the large fire pits that mark Cabin 22’s spacious patio area, Cole is excited to be able to offer some outdoor seating.
“I just want it to be a really fun neighborhood pub where people can stop in, have a bite, have a beer and enjoy their time,” Cole said. “We want to be a great addition to the community.”
Cole is taking steps at both locations to ensure that customers enjoy a safe dining experience, he said. Overall occupancy has been reduced and tables are spaced at least six feet apart. Increased sanitization measures are also in effect.
“We’re cleaning everything all the time,” Cole said. “Every menu’s wiped down, every condiment rack is wiped down between service. The tables are sprayed and they’re washed. It’s something to be very serious about right now.”
Since Cabin 22 reopened May 15, Cole has experienced an outpouring of support from the Bend community, he said. He’s hoping that same enthusiasm will make Cabin South a hit.
“The community has supported us so well. We’re kind of a local place on the west side and we’ve been so supported,” he said.