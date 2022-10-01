It’s an autumn afternoon on the woodsy, sprawling Bend campus of Central Oregon Community College (COCC), and just beyond the library, a class of 14 forestry students is confronting a known tree thief. That’s what “Phoradendron,” the genus of mistletoe, translates to from its Greek roots — an apt description for a plant that pirates water and sugars from trees.

“It’s not a fungus or a lichen, it’s a flowering plant,” explained Rebecca Franklin, Ph.D., a professor in the college’s Forest Resources Technology program, standing beside a young ponderosa pine and pointing to little yellowy sprouts of Arceuthobium campylopodum, a species of dwarf mistletoe, that bloom in the branches. “It uses the ‘pondo’ as its host.”

