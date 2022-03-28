When they sold their senior care business in 2017, Bend-based couple Todd and Lori Sensenbach sought a new way to make a positive impact in their community.
Given the opportunity to purchase Prosthetics By Lynda, a business that sold post-mastectomy prosthetics and wigs, Lori recalled her friend, Dana, who died from breast cancer in 2001. She felt that purchasing the business would honor Dana’s legacy.
“The business spoke to me because of what it does for women, and I think about her a lot when I’m helping women,” Sensenbach said.
The Sensenbachs bought the business, located at 345 NE Norton Ave., and began the process of rebranding it as Mariposa, the Spanish word for “butterfly.”
“Our logo is a mosaic butterfly, which to me symbolizes broken pieces of something that are taken and put together to create a beautiful work of art,” Sensenbach said.
That spirit of healing is a driving force behind Mariposa, which offers post-mastectomy products such as breast prostheses, as well as specialized camisoles, bras and swimsuits.
“A lot of women that have had breast cancer and have had a mastectomy and choose not to have a reconstruction — or any woman who feels they can benefit from a prosthetic — can get products from us that help them appear balanced and symmetrical,” Sensenbach said.
Sensenbach is a board-certified post-mastectomy fitter, and many mastectomy products are covered by insurance providers if a person has had breast cancer.
The store and its products are available to anyone, however, and breast cancer isn’t the only reason someone might seek out a mastectomy product, according to Sensenbach.
“There are lots of women who, for whatever reason, have an imbalance in their chest, and there are so many different products available that address that,” she said. “We have products that can help those people.”
Mariposa also offers a wide variety of wigs, hats and toppers.
“People going through cancer treatment can benefit from a wig, but there’s lots of people who have hair loss associated with chronic diseases,” Sensenbach said. “As women age our hair thins just like men's, so a lot of women experience hair loss with aging.”
Sensenbach also sees customers who choose to wear wigs for non-medical reasons. “Sometimes we have people who just like to wear wigs, and we will gladly help them choose a fun wig,” she said.
A variety of Merle Norman Cosmetics will also be available at Mariposa in the near future.
“We get so many women who struggle to find good cosmetics that address aging skin and other specific skin care needs, and it goes hand-in-hand with our mission of helping women feel beautiful,” she said.
Due to the highly personal nature of many of the products Mariposa offers, and concerns over COVID-19, customers are asked to make appointments and can be escorted directly from their cars into a private fitting room.
From there, Sensenbach uses her expertise to guide customers through the process of choosing a product that works for them. Each person is given as much time as they need to look at and try on products in the privacy of a comfortable and tastefully-decorated fitting room.
“We give them a lot of our time to help them make decisions,” Sensenbach said. “We just want women to feel good about themselves and to feel like we took care of them when they come in here."
It can be an emotional experience for both the customer and Sensenbach, who encounters women at many different stages of their lives.
“We get women who use our products for all kinds of reasons. Some have just learned they have breast cancer or other medical issues, and some are 20 or 30 years out from their diagnosis,” she said. “When they start crying it’s hard not to get teary-eyed, too.”
Sensenbach has built strong relationships with many of her customers, and feels that her work at Mariposa is deeply rewarding.
“I just want women to know that it’s not a vain thing to feel good about your appearance, and when we feel good about our appearance it affects all areas of our lives,” she said. “One of the things we hear often is, ‘I feel normal again.’”
For more information, visit mariposaoregon.com or call 541-383-8085.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.