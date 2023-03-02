Some 7.5% of COCC students received a Foundation scholarship this past year.

A sense of purpose. The motivation to work hard. And the means to succeed. That’s how Emily Pedrazzi, a Computer Information Systems student at Central Oregon Community College (COCC), describes the feeling — and newfound horizon — of receiving a scholarship from the COCC Foundation, which this coming school year is awarding $1.8 million in support of students.

“The scholarship I received made the difference between attending or not attending college,” said Pedrazzi, whose associate degree is focused on classes in operating systems, networks and programming. Currently working as an IT intern with St. Charles Health System, Pedrazzi plans to work full time as an IT tech with the health care organization upon graduating.

