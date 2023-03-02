A sense of purpose. The motivation to work hard. And the means to succeed. That’s how Emily Pedrazzi, a Computer Information Systems student at Central Oregon Community College (COCC), describes the feeling — and newfound horizon — of receiving a scholarship from the COCC Foundation, which this coming school year is awarding $1.8 million in support of students.
“The scholarship I received made the difference between attending or not attending college,” said Pedrazzi, whose associate degree is focused on classes in operating systems, networks and programming. Currently working as an IT intern with St. Charles Health System, Pedrazzi plans to work full time as an IT tech with the health care organization upon graduating.
“I have been a lifelong learner and attending college has always been on my radar despite financial uncertainty,” she added. “This has changed the trajectory of my life.”
Each year, the COCC Foundation changes trajectories by removing financial uncertainty and helping learners dream big. Scholarships of $4,800 cover a year’s tuition and fees at COCC — and can potentially cover other financial needs, too.
The current scholarship cycle remains open until May 1; applicants will be notified by June 10 of their award status for fall term 2023. Apply atcocc.edu/scholarshipor call 541-383-7225 or emailscholarships@cocc.eduto learn more. The next application cycle opens in August.
Criteria for Foundation scholarship applicants: Students must be enrolled in at least six credits in a COCC degree or certificate program (enroll first, then apply for the scholarship); they must have a cumulative 2.0 GPA or higher from high school, college or their GED; and they must demonstrate financial need by completing the 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid or the Oregon Student Aid Application, atcocc.edu/financial-aid.
The COCC scholarship’s simple online application process requires a few basic responses from the student, an academic and financial-needs overview, along with goals and personal accomplishments.
“We've made it easier than ever to apply,” said Brittany Nichols, director of Foundation programs. “The process is open to almost all students, and it’s a very straightforward application.” Students who are benefiting from Oregon Promise grants are also eligible to receive Foundation scholarships, Nichols added. Some 7.5% of COCC students received a Foundation scholarship this past school year.
Jeff Bowen is studying Biology at COCC, with a goal of soon earning a degree in pre-medicine and one day being a doctor. “I aspire to not only work on the front lines of future pandemics, but also to use my skills to bring awareness and education about preventative care and health risks,” he shared. The student credits his scholarship with helping him aim high — and for helping him achieve a perfect 4.0 GPA throughout his studies.
In fact, this past year, Foundation scholarship students maintained higher GPAs (3.36 vs. 3.06) and took more credits per term (10.7 vs. 9.1) than their peers, finishing their educational goals faster. That formula for success is intrinsically tied to scholarship support.
Good grades are setting Bowen up for a successful path after he transfers to Oregon State University for his pre-med focus. Meanwhile, his scholarship is freeing him up to gain some in-the-field experience: He’s currently volunteering at Partners in Care which helps facilitate end-of-life care.
“With this new education and experience, I will be able to dedicate myself to the practice of medicine within our local communities so that those around us may benefit from modern health care practices and treatment plans,” he said. “I believe that having access to education can serve as a powerful tool for creating a better future for everyone.”
