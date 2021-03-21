Digital marketing can be a confusing and time-consuming process. Options and information abound, but the perfect marketing avenue for a particular business isn’t always obvious. It’s easy to take a stab in the dark by tossing a small percentage of a marketing budget at a few random solutions and hoping for the best. That plan often ends in heartbreak when budgets are quickly exhausted and a tangible return on investment is nowhere to be found.
Our mission at Whiteboard Media is to alleviate those pain points and deliver exceptional business results. Here’s how we do it.
1. We offer you a relationship with a knowledgeable, trustworthy and talented team.
It’s always nice to see a friendly face. It’s especially nice when that person is totally dedicated to providing world-class marketing solutions for your business. Whiteboard Media’s account representatives are trained to do exactly that. They suggest tactics that are tailored to each individual business, work with their clients to develop a killer marketing strategy and routinely check in with results.
2. A full suite of digital products is at your disposal.
Every business has unique marketing needs, and there’s no one-size-fits-all solution that works for everyone. Some businesses may need a simple website tune-up, while others may need to get a full digital marketing strategy off the ground. No matter where your business is at, Whiteboard Media can take you to the next level. Click here to learn more about the stellar products and services we provide.
3. Dedicated Account Strategists put your budget to work.
The key to powerful digital marketing is attention to detail. Hidden in the data that marketers collect are insights that should inform future decisions. If that data is ignored, opportunity is lost. Daily check-ins are crucial to the health of a campaign, and are a hallmark of the Whiteboard Media ethos. Our account strategists keep a watchful eye on your campaigns, ensuring that every dollar spent pushes the goals of your campaign forward.
4. We keep you in the loop.
When a well-run geofencing campaign drives new customers to a business, or a paid search campaign triggers phone calls to a real estate office, we want our clients to know about it. That’s why we establish relationships that are built on trust and communication. Delivering a strong and easy-to-understand report on a campaign’s progress is an essential part of what we do.
5. Regional presence and national reach make for a powerful combination.
In order to help local businesses grow, a marketing agency has to know the area. Whiteboard Media has deep roots in Bend and Central Oregon as part of a long legacy of local media and advertising. We use that history to inform our tactics and deliver exceptional results. But our capabilities reach far beyond Central Oregon, enabling us to match the outsized reach that so many of the region’s great companies have achieved.
To learn more about how Whiteboard Media can re-energize your marketing efforts, visit whiteboardmediagroup.com/contact, or call 541-633-0184 today.