As life changes with age, injuries, or illness, it can be challenging to remain independent while receiving medical assistance. Partners In Care Home health care resources in Central Oregon help patients who are recovering from injuries or managing health conditions receive personalized, skilled health care in the comfort of their own home. In fact, research shows that older adults recover faster, with fewer complications, at home than in a hospital or long-term care facility. There are significant benefits to receiving care in your own home!
Let Partners In Care Help Support You at Home
Is home health care a good fit for you?
Designed for patients who need short-term medical support and assistance with a skilled need, injury or recovery from surgery, Partners In Care’s home health care team in Central Oregon strives to help patients heal and become as self-sufficient as possible. Meeting patients where they are in their homes is at the heart of our home health care services. Our patients receive specialized medical care and compassionate support in their own residence so they can recover and regain their independence.
To qualify for home health care, you need to be homebound and have a skilled need that requires additional medical support. Your doctor will make the initial referral to Partners In Care, and our team will work alongside that doctor to ensure your care plan matches specific skilled needs.
How do we customize home health care?
We understand how challenging the loss of independence can be and work with patients and families to support the healing journey. We customize services for each patient, combining compassionate care with medical and rehabilitation expertise, offering home visits, education, and referrals to other supportive community resources.
Because we know medical care can be complicated, in some cases, our team can offer nursing services that may be required for disease management treatments such as wound care, IV lines, lab work, tube feeding, catheter maintenance, and other elevated needs. We also have a rehabilitation therapy services team that includes physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy depending on your needs. Partners In Care will collaborate with patients and their providers to determine the level of home care support needed and handle all those details.
Because we believe in a philosophy of patient care that treats the person rather than the disease and focuses on affirming life, Partners In Care also offers hospice care. Should our patients need hospice services, we surround the patient and family with a compassionate team that offers patient-centered care, focused on customized, individual care plans from our hospice team.
The benefits of care in your own home include:
1. Comfort & Convenience
Partners In Care home health care services in Central Oregon allow patients to stay in the familiarity of their own home, surrounded by their belongings, family members, and routine. This comfortable environment can alleviate the stress and anxiety that can often come with a hospital stay or time in a long-term care facility.
2. Personalized Care
Individualized compassionate care plans, customized to the patient’s medical needs, are at the heart of home health care that Partners In Care provides. A compassionate team of skilled caregivers work with patients, loved ones, and families to create a plan that is tailored to each patient’s medical history and current health conditions.
3. Quality of Life
With the help of home health, patients can often stay engaged in daily activities like walking and preparing meals. This helps patients maintain the independence and dignity they value – and helps them live at home as long as possible.
4. Relief for Caregivers
Even family caregivers can benefit from home health services. When necessary, nurses and other team members provide additional support that lets caregivers take a step back.
5. Specialized Team
Across Central Oregon, home health care services provide access to skilled
care that may not be available in a hospital or long-term care facility. Skilled services can be customized to meet each patient’s specific individual needs, combining compassionate care with skilled nursing care, physical and occupational therapy, and even speech therapy.
6. Saves Money
Home health care helps avoid unnecessary trips to the hospital and can also even delay or prevent the need for a stay in a long-term care facility. Medicare and Medicaid will pay for your home health care needs if you meet certain eligibility and your doctor refers you.
7. More Flexibility
With Partners In Care home health care, patients receive in-home care on their own schedule and choose from a variety of care options. This flexibility helps older adults maintain their daily routines and activities as well as offers convenience for involved family caregivers.
8. Improved Recovery
With personalized in-home care, medication management and less exposure to infection, home health care can even help patients recover from illnesses or surgeries faster and with better health outcomes.
9. Emotional Support
Home health care providers can also provide emotional support to patients and their families, helping to reduce stress and anxiety, which can improve overall quality of life, mental health, and emotional well-being.
10. Peace of Mind
Home care services provide much-needed peace of mind for patients who can rely on personalized care in their own home, and families who can rest assured knowing their loved one is receiving quality care from skilled nursing and trained medical professionals at Partners In Care.
Struggling with health challenges that limit your mobility and independence?
A trusted home health care agency in the Bend, Redmond, La Pine, Prineville, Madras, and Sisters communities, we also offer community-based services to people who live with long-term chronic health conditions like heart disease, COPD, or diabetes, as well as those with a terminal illness. In addition, we are committed to providing home health care for veterans.
To begin the process of home health care, ask your primary health care provider for a referral to Partners In Care. One of our clinicians will visit you in your home to assess needs, then work with your physician to develop your personal care plan. We’ll keep your doctor updated on your progress, and if anything changes, we’ll collaborate to review your plan of home health care and make any adjustments you may need. Learn more about next steps at partnersbend.org.