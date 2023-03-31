Major home remodeling projects are among the biggest investments a homeowner can make. Careful planning, working with the best builders and feeling confident in the finished product are the top priorities for homeowners.
Whether you are considering embarking on a home remodel project or simply enjoy watching home makeovers, join us as we follow along major remodeling projects in Central Oregon.
The Bulletin and the Central Oregon Builders Association (COBA) have partnered with three local builders to bring readers a first-hand look at the step-by-step stages of their various selected remodels through detailed descriptions and photographs of the progress from start to finish.
On the second Saturday of each month, now through September, The Bulletin’s Real Estate section will feature each builder as they share an inside look at each stage of one of their premiere remodeling projects. Follow the progress as Neil Kelly DBR embarks on a complete gut and remodel of a kitchen. See what can become of an early ‘70s ranch style house as PGC Building + Design takes it through a floor-to-roof renovation and second story addition. Reflect on an award-winning, extensive custom home remodel Sun Forest Construction previously completed.
Additional content will answer many of the questions often associated with building and remodeling. Readers will find information about financing, money-saving ideas and tips on how to find and select a contractor among many other relevant topics.
“It’s going to be a great opportunity for consumers wanting to do an extensive remodel or a small basic remodel to learn the process and see that it oftentimes takes more than a one hour television show to do these projects,” said Andy High, senior vice president of government affairs for COBA.
This journey will culminate in September with the 2016 Tour of Remodeled Homes. So sit back, relax and let us show you how it’s done!
