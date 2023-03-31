The framing stage is not quite as exciting as demolition and not near as fun as seeing new cabinets and floors installed, but this is one of the most important phases of a remodeling project.
Framing is tricky as it sets the stage for everything else about the project, and an overlooked detail in framing can have serious repercussions with the finished product later. Improper measurements or a wall that is not plumb can turn your dreams into a disaster, and nobody wants to remodel a remodel.
While it may look simple (a mess of sticks nailed together), a lot of serious engineering is at play during the framing process. Structural design and integrity is vital because often remodeling involves moving walls or expanding rooms. This is also the time that all the mechanical elements are installed such as plumbing lines, ductwork and wiring.
In this fifth installment of the monthly 2016 Tour of Remodeled Homes series, our featured builders — PGC Building + Design, Neil Kelly DBR and Sun Forest Construction — will share their professional insight about the framing process, how the age of the home affects the new framework and upgrades to outdated elements including wiring and insulation, advances in “smart home” technology and even different options in the lumber that is used.
The current building boom in Central Oregon has created a high demand for timber and may cause some people to wonder how it impacts the environment.
“Whenever you talk about green building, it comes down to the carbon footprint,” said Riley Hayes, sales manager for Building Solutions in Bend.
In the case of building materials, the carbon footprint is the distance between the source (where the lumber is harvested from) and where it’s going to be used (Central Oregon for instance).
“We buy over 90 percent of our materials from Northwest companies. Our douglas fir lumber used for framing, floors and trusses all come from Brookings, Oregon,” said Hayes. “We’re pretty fortunate in the Pacific Northwest that we can source our materials from Southern Oregon and Northern California,” he added, noting that this ultimately means producing a smaller carbon footprint.
Hayes said that about 80 percent of the timber industry practices sustainable harvesting methods, a process of re-seeding and planting to replenish the forest for future harvesting.
“Most lumber suppliers in the Pacific Northwest lead the international harvesting standards for wherever forests are being harvested,” said Hayes.
Timber prices fluctuate much like the stock market and the lumber is one of the most expensive elements for builders, other than the land. This fluctuation is affected in part by supply and demand.
Whether you’re working with a professional building contractor such as Sun Forest Construction, PGC Building + Design or Neil Kelly DBR, or hiring a framer on your own, make sure whoever you hire understands your custom details. A little due diligence goes a long way to saving the bottom line.
